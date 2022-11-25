3 free-agents that Rotherham United should definitely consider and why

Rotherham United have had to deal with plenty in the first half of the Championship season.

As if the Millers did not face a big enough task as it is stepping up from League One, they would soon lose the man that helped take them there – Paul Warne – with the club’s now former boss departing for Derby County.

Matt Taylor arrived in his place, and at present, the club are sitting midtable in the division in 16th place – a position in which they would love to finish.

Indeed, this season is all about avoiding the drop and with a few additions, Rotherham could strengthen their chances of doing so even further.

With that said, and the club likely not having much to spend, free agents could be worth considering.

The best of them are snapped up by now, but there are still some interesting names on the market.

Danny Rose

Given that he was recently linked with a move to Wigan Athletic, this one isn’t too far-fetched.

Whilst Rose hasn’t had the best time of it in recent years, there could be positives to this one.

The 32-year-old is obviously hugely experienced and therefore could come in and offer leadership in the dressing room, as well as providing what should be a quality option at left-wing-back on the pitch.

Of course, there will be concerns over Rose’s ability to get up and down the pitch at this stage of his career, and over whether or not he would join, but given he is Doncaster born, a move somewhat close to home could appeal.

Forget the World Cup.. Try score 20/20 on this Rotherham United quiz

1 of 20 What team did Rotherham United face in their opening game of this season? Hull City Swansea City Norwich City Stoke City

Adama Diakhaby

With the club arguably needing a left-winger after a switch to a 5-4-1 in recent weeks, perhaps Adama Diakhaby could be an option.

The 26-year-old is a free agent after departing Ligue 2 side Amiens in the summer.

The Frenchman has experience playing in England having featured in the Championship 48 times and the Premier League on 12 occasions with Huddersfield and Nottingham Forest.

It would be fair to say that Diakhaby has not yet delivered on the huge potential he showed early on in his career, and so would definitely have a real point to prove if joining.

It isn’t a game-changing addition, but the winger is certainly a wildcard option with big upside for a free transfer.

Leandro Bacuna

Last but not least, Leandro Bacuna could be a good midfield option for Rotherham to consider on a free transfer.

Having previously racked up 188 appearances in the Championship, the 31-year-old knows exactly what the division is about and could be a great asset as the club look to ensure their survival.

In the summer, it would have potentially been one out of reach for the club, but given Bacuna is still a free agent after leaving Cardiff in July, Rotherham could fancy their chances.

Bacuna has also played wide-right in his career, and given the recent switch to a 5-4-1, that versatility could come in handy.

As with the other names on this list, it may not be a gamechanger, but on a free, could prove a shrewd pick up.