3 free-agents that Reading FC should definitely consider and why

Reading have had a positive first portion of the season under Paul Ince.

The Royals have gone into the World Cup break sitting 12th in the Championship table, having performed better than pre-season expectations.

But form in recent weeks has suggested that the second half of the season could be more of a struggle than the first.

Perhaps the club will look to the transfer market to improve their position in the standings.

Here are three free agents that Reading should be considering…

Sol Bamba

The defender is currently out of contract having departed Cardiff City at the end of last season.

But he could provide the kind of defensive cover that Reading needs.

The Royals will struggle to find additions they can make this January due to restrictions placed upon them by the EFL.

However, Bamba could prove to be a really shrewd addition to take the burden off the current choices in Ince’s preferred backline.

Izzy Brown

Brown has not quite been able to live up to the expectations placed on him a few years ago, but Reading could offer him a valuable place to reignite his career.

The winger could get some joy out of this current Reading setup, and could take some of the load off the likes of Tom Ince and Junior Hoilett, allowing the team to be rotated more frequently.

These kinds of fresh legs is what the team will need to endure the second half of the campaign.

Plus, if Brown can remain fit and motivated then he could show some of that talent that he still possesses, having suffered a difficult few years.

14 quiz questions about historic Reading FC moments – Can you score 14/14? 1 of 14 Simod Cup final 1998: Who scored their opening goal in the final? Stuart Beavon Michael Gilkes Neil Smillie Mick Tait

Danny Drinkwater

Drinkwater had a successful stint with Reading last season, proving that he still has plenty to offer at this level.

With the midfielder out of contract, a return to the Madejski could be what he needs to keep his career alive.

This is a move that would make sense for all parties, and could provide Drinkwater a platform to end his career on a positive note after a rather dour few years since signing for Chelsea.