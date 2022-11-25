3 free-agents that Preston North End should definitely consider and why

Preston have been enjoying a successful season in the Championship so far under Ryan Lowe despite their strange start.

Their consecutive run of clean sheets was record-breaking and entirely unprecedented, but it has given North End a solid platform to build upon this season.

That is despite a less-than-convincing summer transfer window which left supporters frustrated as the need to strengthen the squad was apparent. It only highlights the positive work Lowe has done though considering the lack of options available to him.

So, with that in mind, we’ve decided to take a look at three free agents Ryan Lowe should target in a bid to help their promotion push.

Enock Kwateng

It’s no secret that Preston are without a natural right-wing-back. Brad Potts has done a sterling job so far this season, but without a natural option, it is proving a hindrance to Ryan Lowe. Not only that, but they lack depth in that position as well with Matt Olosunde currently nowhere near first-team football at Deepdale.

An established option in that area could be worth considering, is Enock Kwateng, who left Bordeaux at the end of last season.

With just over 100 appearances in the French top flight, he ought to have the pedigree and experience needed to make a mark in the Championship, and at 25, he could still be a long-term option if required.

It’s a surprise to see someone of Kwateng’s experience still available which perhaps makes the move more realistic should he quest for a permanent home continue.

Lukas Rupp

Preston lack options in advanced midfield areas with just Daniel Johnson, Alan Browne and Ben Woodburn available. Bringing in Lukas Rupp on a short-term deal could give Ryan Lowe an additional option in that area which he badly needs.

Lowe’s side lack a goal threat and are the Championship’s second-lowest scorers this season. Rupp will bring promotion-winning experience, versatility and importantly he will be an additional threat in the final third.

He operated as a makeshift number ten at times for Norwich and getting more bodies in the box will be essential if Preston are to maintain their push for the playoffs.

Nicolai Jorgensen

The 31-year-old’s has had a fairly illustrious career playing across Europe for a number of big clubs.

However, his career has stalled in recent years and the goals have somewhat dried up but a move to Preston could be the ideal kickstart to his career.

The Danish international is a free agent after leaving FC Copenhagen in the summer and is best known for his spell at Feyenoord where he scored 56 goals across 144 games in five years.

However, he’s made just 24 appearances in almost two years and needs a fresh challenge. Preston lack forward options and with his compatriot Emil Riis already at the club, it may prove to be a realistic move.