3 free-agents that Portsmouth should definitely consider and why

Portsmouth may have some work to do in the second half of this season if they are to win promotion from League One come the end of the campaign.

Danny Cowley’s side currently sit seventh in the third-tier standings, 12 points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Strengthening the squad in the January transfer window could therefore be vital at Fratton Park, although if they could also do so before then, by bringing in players currently without a club.

There are certainly some individuals currently unattached, who could offer something useful to the club, so we’ve taken a look at three free agents Portsmouth should consider signing, right here.

Keiren Westwood

Portsmouth do not have a great deal of depth in the goalkeeping department at the moment, with only West Brom loanee Josh Griffiths and untested Josh Oluwayemi to choose from between the posts.

The addition of someone such as Westwood, who left Sheffield Wednesday in the summer, could therefore be useful for Pompey, providing an extra option in that position, who those younger shotstoppers could gain a great deal of insight from.

It could also potentially open the door for Oluwayemi to head out on loan and earn some useful game time, that could ensure he is better prepared to step into the fold for Portsmouth in the future.

Ryan Bennett

With only three senior centre backs on their books, that is another area where Pompey may feel they need to add some depth at some point.

Bennett could offer that quickly, following his departure from Swansea back in September, and he has plenty of pedigree from spells in the Premier League and Championship with the likes of Norwich and Wolves.

At 32-years-old, he also still has time left in his career, and may fancy the chance of a League One promotion battle with a club the size of Portsmouth.

Matej Vydra

Given only Colby Bishop has scored more than three league goals this season, Portsmouth might also want to add some extra firepower to their ranks.

If they were to look to the free agent market, then Vydra, who departed Burnley earlier this year could be worth considering, and while ambitious, with the 30-year-old seemingly keen to get back into the game, this could be a move that he would think about.

Given the Czech has also enjoyed some prolific seasons in the Championship in the past, he could be a threat in League One too, and could provide some useful goals to help keep Pompey competitive in the promotion battle.