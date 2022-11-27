3 free-agents that Port Vale should definitely consider and why

Port Vale have enjoyed a successful season so far under Darrell Clarke as they look to continue their push for a top half finish.

However, if there form continues, Vale might be aiming higher as they currently sit 10th, just four points off the top six.

It might be a stretch to suggest they could make a push for the top six right now, but League One is looking incredibly competitive and that could play into their hands.

They will however need to add to their squad if they are to sustain a top six push, with clubs above them all boasting deeper pockets and bigger squads.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three free agents who could be on Vale’s radar and why.

Fraizer Campbell

Port Vale are lacking goals at the moment with Ellis Harrison as their scorer with seven. Next on the list is James Wilson, Daniel Butterworth, Nathan Smith and Ademipo Odubenko tied on two in the league.

One option who could add something different in the final third is Fraizer Campbell, who left Huddersfield at the end of last season, having previously shown he is capable of getting goals in the top two divisions throughout his career.

Campbell has the ability to drop deep which will allow the likes of Wilson or Harrison to stretch defences by running in behind. Not only that, but the experience Campbell would bring to the team will be hugely beneficial.

Oumar Niasse

Niasse is a free agent after being released by Burton Albion this summer. The 32-year-old first arrived in England in 2016 when he signed for Everton, where he scored eight goals in 35 appearances across a four-year spell at Goodison Park.

Niasse then joined Huddersfield Town, where he failed a single appearance, before signing for the Brewers in February. He scored three goals in 12 appearances during his time at the Pirelli Stadium and Niasse could be tempted to return to Staffordshire should Vale come calling.

For similar reasons to Campbell, Niasse would provide an experience option in the final third, something that could a long way to helping Clarke’s side finish strong this season.

Ryan Bennett

The 32-year-old was recently training with Grimsby Town to build up his fitness and could be enticed back into football with the right move.

The defender would bring a wealth of experience to an exciting team with a long-term project in mind under Darrell Clarke. With top flight football under his belt already, an ambitious club could be the right pull for the defender at the twilight of his career.

Although in League One, Vale have had an exciting period under Clarke and could well be on the up with the right additions.