3 free-agents that Plymouth Argyle should definitely consider and why

Plymouth Argyle will be desperate to make some additions during the January transfer window as they look to sustain their current promotion push.

This window could be both a blessing and a curse for the Pilgrims though – because others in the promotion race including Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday are likely to have more to spend than Steven Schumacher’s side.

It could also be argued that the latter two’s more recent time in the Championship makes them a more attractive destination – but a lot of respect has to be given to Schumacher’s outfit as a side that are definitely on the up.

Although the Pilgrims may be worried about their promotion rivals adding more players, this is also a great opportunity to strengthen their own squad and it seems as though they could certainly benefit from some additions.

Failing to keep a clean sheet in their last six league games, their defence is an area that will surely be under the microscope going into January, although some additions could be made before that via the free agent market.

And with this in mind, we take a look at three unattached players who could be suitable for the Devon outfit as they look to sustain their place at the top of the table.

Ryan Bennett

At 32, Bennett would probably be a good medium-term signing and as a player that has already spent time in the Championship, he could be a useful asset to have even if Schumacher’s side go up.

Another experienced head in the dressing room and at the back can only benefit them as well, potentially enabling them to improve their defensive record.

Going forward, Plymouth are one of the most dangerous sides in the division but their defence can be dodgy at times, so Bennett could end up making a huge difference in their quest for promotion.

Also becoming accustomed to a back three during his time under Russell Martin at Swansea City, it shouldn’t take him too long to settle in.

Michael Hector

Previously training with Reading and Luton Town in recent months, the Jamaican still hasn’t found a new club following his departure on the expiration of his deal at Fulham in the summer.

He didn’t exactly have a great opportunity to put himself in the shop window last season with the likes of Tosin Adarabioyo and Tim Ream ahead of him in the pecking order at Craven Cottage.

But with the experience he has in the top two tiers of English football, it’s a real surprise that he hasn’t been snapped up by a second-tier side yet.

This could present an opportunity for Plymouth to offer him a short-term contract until the end of the season – an offer the 30-year-old may accept considering there’s an opportunity to get another promotion on his CV.

Leandro Bacuna

Having EFL experience under his belt from his time at Aston Villa, Reading and Cardiff City, this is a move that could make sense.

With Morgan Whittaker being linked with a move to Ipswich Town, Bacuna is a man that could potentially come in to replace him as a man that has played in an advanced midfield role before and as a winger.

However, the ex-Villa man is perhaps most useful for his ability to play in other areas as well, including in central midfield and as a right wing-back.

The player may be open to a move as well considering he’s spent time in England before – and as a player who’s without a club – he may be willing to take another step down just so he can get more first-team minutes under his belt.