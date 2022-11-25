3 free-agents that Norwich City should definitely consider and why

Norwich City may have gone into the World Cup break in the play-off places but the pressure is on manager Dean Smith.

The Canaries are used to dominating when they return to the Championship and have a squad stacked with talent but have been unable to do so this season.

January could be an important period for Smith and for Norwich but they may also look to make the most of the free agent markets.

The Carrow Road outfit need to strengthen on the flanks and with that in mind, we’ve highlighted there unattached wide players that they should consider…

José Izquierdo

Any of the wingers available on the free agent market right now are going to come with an element of risk and José Izquierdo is no different.

The 30-year-old has caught the eye with Club Brugge in the Belgian top flight and Brighton in the Premier League in the past but has struggled to make an impact in recent seasons.

If Smith is able to get Izquierdo back to his best, he could be a real asset in the Championship – both as a goalscorer and a creator.

Sofiane Feghouli

Sofiane Feghouli has enjoyed a fantastic career in Europe’s top leagues but the 32-year-old may still have something to give if Norwich can convince him to move to the Championship.

His statistics for Galatasary, Valencia, and Algeria speak for itself while he had his moments for West Ham United.

Feghouli was still contributing in the final third in the Turkish Super Lig last season and could be a useful option for Smith, if a deal can be struck.

Sammy Ameobi

Sammy Ameobi is the least glamourous of the options on this list but perhaps the lowest risk as well.

The 30-year-old knows the Championship, with nearly 200 appearances in the division under his belt, and has hand some impressive seasons for the likes of Nottingham Forest and Bolton Wanderers at this level.

He’ll be hungry if given another chance to prove himself and Norwich may be able to offer that.