3 free-agents that Millwall should definitely consider and why

Going into the break for the FIFA World Cup, Millwall were once again outperforming their budget compared to other Championship sides as they sat in sixth position in the table.

Gary Rowett has once again been doing a fine job by pushing the Lions towards the play-off spots, and a 4-2 victory over Preston North End just under two weeks ago put them in the top six.

Millwall return earlier than most teams when they face Sunderland on December 3, and when the Championship does come back there will not be long left until the January transfer window opens.

There is nothing stopping Millwall or any club though from adding a free agent to their ranks – let’s look at THREE individuals who are currently without a contract that Rowett could use to bolster his options.

Sean Morrison

Whilst Millwall have a number of centre-back options at their disposal, young Charlie Cresswell could get potentially recalled by Leeds United in January, so Rowett must have alternatives lined-up.

And in Morrison, there is an experienced Championship player there who will be desperate to get back to action after being on the sidelines for most of 2022.

The 31-year-old suffered a serious knee injury back in February whilst a Cardiff City player, and after his contract expired in the Welsh capital at the end of last season, he was not offered an extended deal but has stayed with the club for his rehabilitation.

Morrison has recently returned to match action with Cardiff’s under-21’s but as he’s not under a full-time contract, any club can make a play for him – Millwall should consider it.

Leandro Bacuna

You can never have enough energy in midfield, and if Gary Rowett sticks with a 4-2-3-1 system then perhaps another isn’t needed.

However, should he move back to a 3-5-2 formation then Bacuna could be a player who not only provides energy in the middle, but also an option at right wing-back.

The Curacao international wasn’t fancied by Steve Morison at Cardiff last season, but there’s still a Championship player in there somewhere.

Matej Vydra

In Tom Bradshaw, Mason Bennett, Benik Afobe and Andreas Voglsammer, Millwall have plenty of centre-forward options, but you’d have to say that none exactly guarantee 15 goals a season.

One player who knows plenty about scoring goals in the Championship though is Vydra, who has had two 20-plus goal seasons at second tier level in his career.

Goals have been hard to come by in recent years for Vydra at Burnley in the Premier League, but now a free agent and recovering from a knee injury picked up in April, he could be a good fit for Millwall when he’s ready to feature once again.

Vydra himself has confirmed that he is closing in on a return, so Millwall should be one of many clubs looking at him with interest.