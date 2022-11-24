3 free-agents that Middlesbrough should definitely consider and why

Michael Carrick has enjoyed a positive start to life as Middlesbrough boss with ten points from the past four games moving the side clear of the relegation zone.

That has allowed the club to look up the table and with the play-off places just four points away, an unlikely promotion push can’t be ruled out just yet.

The January window is sure to be key, as it gives Carrick the chance to bring his own players into the group and he will hope to be active.

However, Carrick could still do some business now, with the World Cup break arguably offering the perfect time to bring in those out of contract players, or to at least assess them.

And, here we look at THREE free agents Boro should consider…

Michael Hector

Boro probably need one more centre-back to offer depth and Hector could be a smart pick-up.

The former Reading man is without a club and it’s a surprise as he has a good CV and at 30, he is by no means over the hill.

Hector is a solid defender who is capable in possession, whilst he won promotion with Fulham a few years ago, so he knows exactly what’s required to get out of this division and that experience could be invaluable.

Leandro Bacuna

Another with Championship experience, Bacuna is available on a free since leaving Cardiff in the summer.

Even though he can be infuriating at times, the versatile midfielder does have quality and Carrick could be the manager to get the best out of a player who is a powerful, unpredictable threat when he’s on his form.

As well as that, the fact he can fill a few different roles in the team is always welcome.

Matej Vydra

Everyone knows about Vydra as he has proven himself regularly over the years in the Championship.

A serious injury meant his deal at Burnley wasn’t renewed but he has recovered now, even if he will need time to get up to speed.

Nevertheless, Boro aren’t a prolific side and if Vydra does get back to anywhere near his previous levels then he would be a serious asset at this level.