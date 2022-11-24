3 free-agents that Luton Town should definitely consider and why

It remains to be seen how the Rob Edwards era plays out at Luton Town, with the 39-year-old being afforded some time to settle into his role at Kenilworth Road.

Whilst he will be looking to see what he can do with current options available to him, he will also be looking at the January transfer window.

As we wait and see what the January transfer window might hold for the Hatters, here, we look at three current free agents that the Bedfordshire club should be casting eyes over…

Michael Hector

Michael Hector had reportedly been training with the Hatters in recent weeks, with Luton in need of bolstering their defensive options.

It remains to be seen if the former Fulham defender is still trialling at the Championship outfit, with Edwards’ appointment perhaps a stumbling block in this deal.

A dominant and athletic centre-back, who is also very composed and productive with the ball at his feet, Hector would be an excellent addition at Kenilworth Road, although finances may be another complication in a potential deal.

Matej Vydra

Now, this would only be a potential option if the Hatters were to lose at least two of their current striking options, but Matej Vydra would certainly be someone to consider.

Proving to be a consistent source of goals in the Championship in the past, the 31-year-old has thrived alongside a more powerful forward, and subsequently, there would be an excellent opportunity for him to shine with a Carlton Morris or an Elijah Adebayo.

Again, a deal that could be complicated by finances, it is one to keep an eye on for Luton if their forward line was to be raided.

Andre Wisdom

If looking to bolster their defensive options, Andre Wisdom is another player the Hatters could potentially consider.

An athletic and powerful defender, Wisdom also provides versatility and in Luton’s current system, he would be able to operate as a right-sided centre-back or as a right-wing-back.

Perhaps this would be a tad underwhelming but it would address an area of the pitch that needs addressing, and if unable to use the free market, they will likely throw funds at it in January.