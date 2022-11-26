3 free-agents that Lincoln City should definitely consider and why

After a slow start to the season, things have started to look up for Lincoln City.

The Imps have now picked up 19 points from their last 11 league games, a run that has seen them climb from 20th to ninth in the League One table, and they are just four points adrift of the play-offs.

That is something they will be looking to build on going forward, and strengthening in the January transfer window will help them to do that.

However, if they are unable to agree deals with other clubs, or feel they need to recruit before that, they do have the option to bring in players who are currently unattached.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three current free agents Lincoln should consider signing as things stand.

Stephen Henderson

It is worth noting that Lincoln currently have just two young goalkeepers in their current first-team squad, in the form of Brighton loanee Carl Rushworth, and Jordan Wright.

As a result, an extra goalkeepeing option could be worth considering to add some extra depth, and provide some extra experience to help the development of the younger duo, meaning Stephen Henderson could be an option worth considering.

The 34-year-old has had game time up and down the pyramid, and so could be a useful addition at Sincil Bank to help their younger options, and a reliable presence between the posts if called upon.

Callum McManaman

The wide areas are another position where Lincoln are arguably lacking an element of depth is on the wings, so Callum McManaman could be another worth considering for the Imps.

Another to have turned out in both the Premier League and Championship during his career, before a spell with Tranmere last season, McManaman is anther who does have a decent amount of pedigree that could provide a spark at Sincil Bank.

At 31-years-old, he likely still has something to offer, and he may fancy the chance to show what he can do in League One, which is a division he has yet to test himself in.

Fraizer Campbell

With only Tom Hopper and Ben House on the books in that position, centre forward is another where Lincoln may want to look for some extra depth.

One option that could offer the Imps something in that position is Fraizer Campbell, who left Huddersfield at the end of last season, having previously shown he is capable of getting goals in the top two divisions throughout his career.

Adding the striker to their ranks would not only give Mark Kennedy’s side another outlet in attack, but he is another experienced head who could help some of the younger members of this Lincoln squad.