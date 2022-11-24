3 free-agents that Hull City should definitely consider and why

After the recent takeover and the calibre of summer signings, there was a lot of expectation on Hull City heading into the new season.

However, despite winning the opening game against Bristol City, the Tigers only won three of their first 12 games of the season, and therefore, Shota Arveladze was eventually sacked at the end of September.

After several talks with other managers broke down, Hull went down the route of appointing an ex-player, as they looked to bring Liam Rosenior to the club as their new manager. Rosenior had just left Derby County as their interim manager, and the 38-year-old was no stranger to the club, as during his playing days he played over 150 times for them.

The 38-year-old has now overseen just three games in charge of Hull, drawing his first 0-0, winning his second, before losing as the Championship came to a halt.

Rosenior will be using this four-week break for the World Cup as an opportunity to get to know his players better and hopefully put his ideas across that will help turn their results around and climb the table.

As well as working on the training ground, Rosenior and Hull will have one eye on the upcoming transfer window as they look to strengthen the squad once again.

Therefore, we have taken a look at three free agents that Hull should defiantly consider this January…

Ryan Bennett

The 32-year-old defender is a free agent after seeing his contract at Swansea City terminated in the summer.

The centre-back has appeared over 100 times for Peterborough United, Grimsby Town, and Norwich City in his long football career. Bennett, despite being near the end of his career, can still contribute significantly to any championship team, particularly one struggling at the bottom of the table.

The defender has made the vast majority of his appearances in his career in the Championship, with 168 coming in England’s second tier.

Signing Bennett may not be a flashy signing, but considering Hull has the league’s worst defensive record, there will be a need to tighten up if they want to stay up this season.

Bennett would bring some added experience and swagger to a struggling young defence, and he could be someone Rosenior can depend upon.

Michael Hector

Hector, like Bennett, is also a free agent who has been unable to find a new club since leaving Fulham in the summer.

Hector is well aware of the Championship, having made 177 appearances in the competition and playing a key role in Fulham’s promotion campaign. The 30-year-old would bring experience, quality on the ball, and physicality in both boxes.

Hector is very similar to Bennett in terms of what he would bring to Hull, but the centre-back would probably bring that bit more composure and presence on the ball that he showed while playing for Fulham.

If Rosenior goes down the route of playing out from the back, then he may want someone like Hector who can be a commanding presence on the ball.

Matej Vydra

As well as looking to tighten up the defence, Rosenior will also be keen on making sure his team is strong in front of goal.

Rosenior will know that as well as a good defence he will also need a sharp attack that can put the ball in the back of the net and get the Tigers climbing the table.

Hull don’t have a bad offensive record this season, but if a player like Matej Vydra is available on the market for free, surely, he is a risk worth taking.

The 30-year-old has been without a club since the summer after seeing his Burnley contract expire, but the striker has been keeping himself sharp while he searches for a new club.

The striker has played 187 times in the Championship and scored 65 goals. He is someone who is proven at this level, and even though he’s older now, once he’s up to full fitness, a player like Vydra could be a real asset to have come the end of the season.