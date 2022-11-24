3 free-agents that Huddersfield Town should definitely consider and why

Nobody at Huddersfield Town will be happy with how the club have performed so far this season.

Even despite losing Carlos Corberan in the summer, for the Terriers to be sitting 24th and rock bottom of the Championship at this stage is a huge disappointment.

Results, though, simply have not been good enough, with the club winning just five of their matches so far.

As such, even from safety, the Terriers have a four point deficit.

Nevertheless, there is plenty of time ahead for Mark Fotheringham to turn things around, with the club boss surely eying additions in order to do so.

Free agents should be under consideration, too, we think, with some decent names still available at this level. Here at FLW, below, we’ve discussed three of them.

Michael Hector

Still a free-agent, Michael Hector is a name that Mark Fotheringham should certainly consider as a free agent.

Hector is still only 30-years-old after leaving Fulham this past summer at the end of his contract, and could do a job at the back.

Having made 177 Championship appearances, and appeared in the top flights of Germany and Scotland, Hector has vast experience and ability that could be valuable as Huddersfield look to avoid the drop.

With Matty Pearson still out injured and Yuto Nakayama now ruled out long-term, this addition makes even mor sense, with Huddersfield surely needing to bring in a central defender.

Matej Vydra

It might be an ambitious one, but given that he is coming off an injury, it remains to be seen how much interest there is in Matej Vydra.

The Czech forward has proven time and time again that he knows where the back of the net is at Championship level and he recently confirmed that he is very close to returning to football.

If that return is coming in the next month or so, Huddersfield should put in a call to the 30-year-old’s representatitves.

Goals have been a real issue for the club so far this season, scoring less than one goal a game in the Championship so far.

Adding a potent threat like Vydra to the squad would surely only have a positive impact on this problem.

Danny Rose

Given the recent switch to a back four and Josh Ruffels the only natural option at left-back, this too could be a position Huddersfield Town look to strengthen.

Danny Rose is still available after leaving Watford recently, and rumours linked him with a move to Wigan at the time.

If he would consider Wigan, there’s no reason he wouldn’t consider Huddersfield, and given how much he has played of late, he may actually be willing to be a squad option.

Rose is also from Yorkshire having been born in Doncaster, which is just over an hour from Huddersfield.

Moving closer to home could be an appealing factor for the 32-year-old.