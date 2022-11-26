Derby County
3 free-agents that Derby County should definitely consider and why
Derby County are starting to gather momentum under manager Paul Warne despite their current injury crisis.
The likes of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Curtis Davies, and James Chester are all currently out injured with several more nursing knocks daily.
It’s not ideal circumstances for Warne who has found it difficult to generate momentum and consistency with his threadbare squad.
Should he be allowed to increase the numbers in his team, it could help in allowing the side to push higher in the table this season.
With that in mind, we’ve picked out three current free agents who might interest the Derby manager.
Ryan Bennett
The former Norwich defender was released by Swansea earlier this season and could bring some much-needed depth and experience into the backline.
Bennett is a solid, dependable defender with years of experience at both the Championship and Premier League level that will benefit this squad immensely.
His leadership and solidity is a key reason as to why he’s played over 300 games as a pro and has played in the Premier League for the likes of Norwich, Wolves and Leicester City.
It will alleviate the pressures on James Chester and Curtis Davies knowing there’s a specialist centre back available for cover.
Adama Diakhaby
This move presents an element of risk considering the poor form Diakhaby displayed at Huddersfield during his spell in England and has been a free agent since he left Ligue 2 side Amiens.
However, he has assets that Derby are desperate for and will provide a low-cost option in their current wide options. There’s no doubting the 26-year-olds pace, he’s incredibly quick and perhaps still raw in saw aspects. Warne has proved a specialist in improving players and getting more out of them, and Diakhaby could revive a once-promising career under him.
He’s coming into his prime and has a point to prove and considering he’s had two big-money moves to Monaco and Huddersfield in his career, there’s clearly a player there in need of form.
Andre Wisdom
If looking to bolster their defensive options, Andre Wisdom is another player the Warne should potentially consider.
Many Rams fans will turn their noses up at their former player but Wisdom possesses the qualities and versatility the team desperately needs at the moment.
He’s a composed, experienced and athletic defender, and can operate as a right-back, right wing-back and centre-back, which will give Warne plenty of options in his patched-up defence.
Perhaps this would be a tad underwhelming but it would address an area of the pitch that desperately needs more options and had it not been for transfer restrictions under Warne Rooney last season, Wisdom might still be a Derby player.