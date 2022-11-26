3 free-agents that Charlton Athletic should definitely consider and why

If owner Thomas Sandgaard continues with the shallow-pocketed strategy that harmed Charlton Athletic‘s promotion hopes in the summer transfer window, then they will not be paying any transfer fees in January which could lead to dipping into the free agent market.

Terell Thomas was signed shortly after the summer window closed and looked the part in a handful of league appearances before picking up an untimely injury.

The nature of free agent signings often leads to them being more susceptible to having fitness issues, something that the Addicks cannot afford with their growing injury list, but also potentially all they can afford with the budget in place at the club.

Therefore, with transfer season on the horizon, here are three free agents the Addicks should consider and why…

Ryan Bennett

Centre back, left back and striker are clearly the three positions that need strengthening the most urgently in SE7 and experienced defender Bennett could add something to the group.

The Addicks currently have five centre backs in the senior squad, including Deji Elerewe who has spent time on loan at Wealdstone this term, and with Eoghan O’Connell and Thomas on the treatment table, it may be an area that Ben Garner would like to address.

Garner was targeting a left footed centre back in the closing exchanges of the summer window, and Bennett does not fit that bill, but he is worth considering if fit enough to come in and play.

Gaetan Bong

The Addicks do not have a specialist backup option to, right-footer, Steven Sessegnon at left back.

20-year-old, also right-footed, Richard Chin has filled in there at times this season, but it is a clear area of weakness considering Sessegnon’s up and down availability.

Bong seemed like a very level-headed squad member at Brighton and Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest, suggesting that he could have a positive influence on the dressing room, even if he came in not to be a regular starter.

Forget the World Cup… Try score 20/20 on this Charlton Athletic quiz

1 of 20 Who did the club sign Jayden Stockley from? Exeter City Aberdeen Millwall Preston North End

Fraizer Campbell

Campbell managed ten goal contributions in the Championship for Huddersfield Town in 2020/21 and may have enough left in the tank, at 35, to chip in at League One level.

Miles Leaburn’s injury and Chuks Aneke’s lack of fitness has dented the Addicks’ potential attacking threat in the last month or so, and Campbell’s movement and off the ball intelligence could bring more out of an exciting wide forward contingent, with Charlie Kirk, Corey Blackett-Taylor, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Jack Payne all capable of coming up with more regular goal contributions.