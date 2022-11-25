3 free-agents that Bristol Rovers should definitely consider and why

It has been a good season for Bristol Rovers so far on their return to League One.

The Gas were promoted from League Two on the final day of last season, making an immediate return to the third tier, and they have not looked out of place at the level, currently sitting 15th in the league.

Joey Barton’s side are 10 points clear of the bottom three and after taking a little while to find their feet early on, have left any relegation worries behind them.

Rovers are on a run of just one defeat in their last nine league games, including the 1-0 win over fourth-placed Peterborough United last weekend. Scott Sinclair’s second half goal, his first since returning to the club, gave the Gas all three points against the promotion chasers, who had Ronnie Edwards sent off.

They also progressed to the next round of the Papa John’s Trophy with a 2-1 win at Colchester United on Wednesday night.

Barton is an ambitious manager who demands high standards from his players and will not be content with merely staying in the division this season, he will want to push on over the second half of the campaign and he may look for reinforcements in the January transfer window.

But Rovers do not have the budget to compete with some of the bigger sides in the division, relying mainly on free transfers and loans in the summer. Barton has also successfully used the free agent market recently to bring in Sinclair, so with this in mind, we have taken a look at some of those currently without a club that he could consider.

Ryan Bennett

Perhaps one of the main concerns for Barton this season has been the number of goals his side have conceded. Only Burton Albion and Forest Green Rovers, both in the bottom three, have conceded more than the 33 the Gas have let in this term.

Barton does not have much depth defensively, with James Connolly, Lewis Gibson, and Bobby Thomas the only natural centre-halves. Gibson struggled with injuries last season during his loan at Sheffield Wednesday and while he has stayed fit so far, his previous record may be of concern.

Bennett has been a free agent since being released by Swansea City in the summer. The 32-year-old has also had spells with Grimsby Town, Peterborough United, Norwich City, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Leicester City in his career.

He has won promotions with Peterborough, Norwich, and Wolves and has played a large part of his career in the Premier League, so he would bring crucial experience and quality to the back line.

Bennett was recently training with former club Grimsby and Mariners boss Paul Hurst admitted he was considering signing him.

Hurst conceded that a move to the League Two club was unlikely, but the fact a potential deal was on the cards at all shows Bennett’s willingness to drop down the divisions in order to play football.

Danny Drinkwater

Like Bennett, Drinkwater is another who has spent the vast majority of his career at higher levels but is currently available.

The 32-year-old started his career with Manchester United and had loan spells with Huddersfield Town, Cardiff City, Watford and Barnsley during his time at Old Trafford.

He joined Leicester City in 2012 and it was at the King Power Stadium where he really made his name, being part of the team that was promoted from the Championship in 2014 and the incredible Premier League title win in 2016.

His form for the Foxes earned him a big move to Chelsea, but he really struggled at Stamford Bridge and was loaned out to Burnley, Aston Villa, and Turkish side Kasimpara.

Drinkwater joined Reading on loan at the start of last season and had a successful stint at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, helping Paul Ince’s side to survive. He was released on his return to west London in the summer and has been without a club ever since.

If there continues to be a lack of second tier interest in Drinkwater, he may have to look further down the divisions for options and he could add some quality and experience to the Gas midfield.

Oumar Niasse

Niasse is a free agent after being released by Burton Albion this summer.

The 32-year-old first arrived in England in 2016 when he signed for Everton, where he scored eight goals in 35 appearances across a four-year spell at Goodison Park. He also had loan spells with Hull City and Cardiff City during his time on Merseyside.

Niasse then joined Huddersfield Town, where he did not make a single appearance, before signing for the Brewers in February. He scored three goals in 12 appearances during his time at the Pirelli Stadium.

Barton will be familiar with Niasse’s capabilities as the 40-year-old is an Everton fan so will have watched him in action for the Toffees.

With Josh Coburn possibly being recalled by Middlesbrough in January, Barton could be in the market for attacking reinforcements and Niasse could come under consideration after his recent spell in the third tier.