3 free-agents that Blackpool FC should definitely consider and why

It’s been a difficult few weeks for Blackpool going into the World Cup break.

Michael Appleton’s position in charge of the first team squad will be under threat if results don’t improve when the Championship returns in December.

The Seasiders lost their last four league games before the season was put on hold.

Those results dropped the team into the relegation zone, with the club now 22nd in the table.

With January’s transfer window looming, perhaps Appleton will seek improvements to his squad in the market.

Here are three free agents that the club should definitely be considering…

Matej Vydra

Vydra is currently a free agent having departed Burnley following the conclusion of his contact last summer.

The forward proved to be a useful squad player under Sean Dyche during the team’s stint in the Premier League.

The 30-year old could add another exciting attacking option to Appleton’s side, who could use a secondary source of goals besides Jerry Yates.

He has also proven in the past that he is capable of 20+ goals in the second tier, which would be an incredible asset for this team to have if they could persuade him to make this move.

Danny Rose

The left-back departed Watford earlier this year having failed to earn a place in the side on a consistent basis.

But he could provide something useful to Blackpool as they look to avoid a relegation battle in 2023.

It would be an ambitious move given Rose’s previous pedigree, but he has been far from his best in recent seasons so taking the step down to Blackpool would be a natural next phase of his career.

The defender’s experience could help the team, and if he can get anywhere back to his previous level then he will provide an exciting attacking outlet from the left-flank.

Danny Drinkwater

Drinkwater spent last season with Reading on loan from Chelsea, which signalled the end of his time as a Blues player.

As a free agent, he has yet to find a new club since departing the Premier League side.

But his performances for the Royals last season suggested that he still has a lot to offer for a club at this level.

His performances helped the club maintain their status in the Championship, and that kind of experience and technical quality could be of use to Appleton in the second half of the campaign.

He was also a key member of Leicester City’s famous league winning team, which is a level of expertise that any dressing room could use.