3 free-agents that Blackburn Rovers should definitely consider and why

Things have gone reasonably well for Blackburn Rovers so far this season.

The Ewood Park club currently sit third in the Championship table under new head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson, and will be looking to build on that when they return to action after the World Cup break.

Even so, there are still areas of the squad that do look as though they may need strengthening, and the upcoming January window may give them a chance to do just that.

However, it is worth noting that if they are unable to do business with other clubs, Rovers could always look to bring in certain individuals who are currently unattached, to bolster Tomasson’s squad.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three current free agents, who could be well considering for Blackburn.

Enock Kwateng

While Blackburn did bring in Callum Brittain to boost their right-back options in the summer following the departure of Ryan Nyambe, they do seem to be lacking depth in that position.

With Joe Rankin-Costello out of favour and seemingly set for a loan in January, the likes of Lewis Travis and Hayden Carter have had to step in at right-back when Brittain has been absent, despite it not being their natural position.

Another established option in that area could be worth considering, and Kwateng, who left Bordeaux at the end of last season, could be a decent option. With just over 100 appearances in the French top-flight, he ought to have the pedigree and experience needed to make a mark in the Championship, and at 25, he could still be a long term option if required.

Cuco Martina

Another right-back option that could be worth thinking about for Rovers if they look to the free agent market is Cuco Martina, who left Eredivisie side Go Ahead Eagles in the summer.

Admittedly, at 33-years-old, he may not be as much of a long term option for the club, but his experience could be useful in what is one of the Championship’s younger squads, and he is at a stage of his career where he may be more open to playing something of a back-up role.

It is also worth noting that having previously played in England with the likes of Everton, Southampton and Stoke, Martina may also be able to adapt to a move back into English football reasonably quickly.

Lukas Rupp

Having switched to a three-man central midfield in some recent outings, Rovers may be slightly short on depth in that position.

That is enhanced by the fact that three of their five options in that position – Tyler Morton, Adam Wharton and Jake Garrett – are experieincing regular first-team football for the first time this season, meaning the addition of someone with the experience of Rupp to add another option could be useful.

Indeed, the 31-year-old may feel he has something of a point to prove in England after his depature from Norwich in the summer, and his promotion winning experience there, could help Rovers given where they currently are in the Championship table.