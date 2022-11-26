3 free-agents that Barnsley should definitely consider and why

It’s been somewhat of a mixed start for Michael Duff at Barnsley.

Taking over a side that have just dropped down a division was never going to be easy and indeed that has proved to be the case.

Whilst results have been good in places, the club are really lacking consistency at the moment.

After three consecutive league wins in late September, for example, the club then went winless in their next four league matches.

Since that run of defeats, Duff and his players have put together three consecutive league wins to sit 6th in League One.

One thing that could help the club find more consistency is the addition of players.

With funds likely to be tight, free agents could be an option worth considering for the club, with the following names worth taking a look at.

Ryan Bennett

One free agent that could be worth considering for Barnsley is Ryan Bennett.

The experienced central defender is without a club and at 32, still has plenty to offer.

A bit part player in the bottom half of the Championship last season, considering he is still without a club, perhaps a move to a side pushing for League One promotion could appeal.

Given that Duff employs a three at the back system, another centre-back who has tremendous experience of football above this level could be a shrewd pick up.

Kieren Westwood

Hear me out on this one. Barnsley definitely do not need another goalkeeper at present, but, bringing in an experienced shot-stopper such as Westwood as a back up could be good for a number of reasons.

Not only would Brad Collins and Jack Walton learn a lot from training alongside him, it would also free up 22-year-old Jamie Searle for a loan deal.

Given Searle’s lack of senior experience, a temporary switch elsewhere for regular minutes could be fantastic for his development.

Westwood played second fiddle at QPR last season and has been without a club since departing in the summer at the end of his contract.

Stephen Henderson

For exactly the same reason as Westwood, Stephen Henderson could be an option worth considering for Barnsley.

Whilst he does not necessarily have the experience of Westwood at international level, say, he does have experience in the Championship and his arrival would still free up Searle for a loan move away.

Henderson has barely played in recent years, which would suggest he’d be more than happy to come in and be third choice keeper at Oakwell.

Having played 121 times in the second tier and 39 in the third, the Irishman would be a very experienced depth option in between the sticks, and an experienced head to have among the goalkeeping group.