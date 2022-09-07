3 free-agents Sunderland could bring in ASAP after huge Ross Stewart blow

Sunderland have been dealt a major blow with the results of Ross Stewart’s scan on a thigh injury, with BBC Radio Newcastle revealing that the Scotland international could be out for the best part of 12 weeks.

The 26-year-old pulled up whilst taking a shot in the pre-match warm-up on Monday evening before the Black Cats faced North East rivals Middlesbrough, which meant he had to be pulled out of Tony Mowbray’s starting 11.

Whilst there’s no official word yet from Sunderland, the initial reports suggest that it doesn’t look good for Stewart or Mowbray, with the latter set to be without his talisman for a minimum of four weeks if it heals extremely quickly.

However, the more realistic time-frame is around the 12-week mark, which would take Stewart’s absence up until the end of November, a time in which Sunderland would not be playing football due to the four-week break for the FIFA World Cup.

There may be a need for the Wearsiders to dip into the pool of free agents to try and find a short-term Stewart replacement – let’s look at three individuals who could potentially fill that void.

Andy Carroll

The most obvious name to look at is ex-Burnley man Matej Vydra, but considering he will not be fit again until the end of the year due to a knee injury, he has to be taken out of the equation.

And whilst Sunderland fans may not be a fan of him due to his Newcastle United connections, Andy Carroll could be the only real viable option to turn to.

Whilst the towering ex-England international has had his fair share of fitness issues over the years, Carroll somewhat proved himself at Reading and West Brom last season, rarely missing a matchday squad and he started in the majority of matches that he was selected for.

Five goals in 22 outings for both the Royals and Baggies wasn’t a bad record at all, and he could definitely offer Sunderland something different off the bench.

Sebastian Giovinco

Despite not necessarily being an out-and-out number nine, Giovinco could definitely do a job playing off a centre-forward like Ellis Simms.

Now 35 years of age, Giovinco, who was capped 23 times by Italy, recently had a spell back in his home nation with Sampdoria, but barely played and is now looking for another club.

Standing at 5 ft 5 in, Giovinco is a diminutive attacker but he was pretty prolific in the MLS a few years ago for Toronto, and perhaps he could still do something at Championship level.

However, you’d have to imagine with his lack of minutes last season and no Italy caps since 2015, a work permit would be hard to achieve.

Nicolas de Prevaille

With a real lack of striker options on the market in the UK, the Sunderland recruitment team may have to look outside the box and hope that a work permit may be granted on exceptional circumstances.

If that is allowed, then someone who has played at the top level of French football for most of his career in De Prevaille could be looked at.

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, the majority shareholder of Sunderland, should know all about the 31-year-old with his links to French football, with that particular market being one the Black Cats have explored this summer.

De Prevaille scored five times in 27 Ligue 1 outings for Metz last season, and he could do a job briefly for Sunderland whilst Stewart is out – work permit-depending once again.