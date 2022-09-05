3 free-agents still available to Wigan Athletic that might enhance their current squad

Wigan Athletic are back in the big time in the Championship this season and boss Leam Richardson won’t want to see his side drop straight back down to the third tier this campaign.

They’ve kept the majority of the squad from their title-winning League One season and have also added to their ranks too, with the club signing the likes of Anthony Scully, Nathan Broadhead and Rarmani Edmonds-Green to boost their team.

However, even with the side having strengthened over the summer, they could still keep their eyes on some more additions via the free agent market now the transfer window has closed.

With that in mind then, here are three players they could look to sign on a free.

1. Keiren Westwood

One area that perhaps could do with some more depth is in the goalkeeping department at Wigan.

The club have two goalkeepers right now but an injury to current shot-stopper Ben Amos would see Jamie Jones come into the team. Whilst he does have experience in the Championship – and has had to start twice already for the Latics in the league this season – he isn’t the best in terms of an option in the second tier.

He conceded five goals in three games so far this season and when Wigan were last in the division, his performances led to him being pushed down the pecking order to a number two. Whilst Amos is a capable first-choice, adding someone like Westwood would certainly benefit both the entire squad and the goalkeeping department.

He has years of experience and gametime under his belt and could arguably still lead a club as a first-choice shot-stopper in the Championship if given the chance. Whilst he might not get that opportunity at Wigan, if Amos was to be suspended or injured, you would feel safe turning to someone like Westwood inbetween the sticks.

His experience and leadership would also be beneficial off the field and could help Wigan in trying to stay in the league.

2. Grant Ward

Another area the club might want reinforcements in is midfield and on the wing. They have a few right midfielders but could use an extra left midfielder and there has been a clamour amongst fans for more central options too.

Grant Ward could fill that role in the centre of the pitch and could even be shoved out on the left if really needed (although he prefers the right hand side of the field if he does play on the wing) and could be a solid option there. He’s played 138 games in the Championship with both Ipswich and Blackpool so is aware of the level and the standard required to be a success in that division.He can score goals too, so provides another outlet for attacks if needed either on the wing or centrally.

With the club having a few inexperienced options in their squad, bringing in Ward would also help in that respect too. With years of time spent in the EFL, he can give advice to some of the younger players in the team and at 27-years-old, is in the peak of his career and can arguably still offer plenty for a few years himself.

As a squad option, Ward could be a versatile and useful option then.

3. Liam Bridcutt

Bridcutt has played at almost every level in English football over the course of his career and he would no doubt jump at the chance to return to the Championship.

He’s played at the very top with Sunderland but has spent the last four seasons in the third tier with Bolton and Lincoln. He’s not been a regular and likely wouldn’t be a regular at Wigan either but again, central midfield is an area where the club would do with some extra bodies to appease the club’s supporters. They have four names so far to fill in there but adding another, even if it is another experienced head, could help them maintain a push up the table for the majority of the season.

Bridcutt is also not as defensive an option as the likes of Tom Naylor and Graeme Shinnie, so presents a different kind of player should they need it. He can get forward more and thrives on picking out key passes, which sometimes the Latics might need to turn to.

It gives them another type of midfielder and another squad option that could help them to stay in the Championship this campaign.