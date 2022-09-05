3 free-agents still available to West Brom that might enhance their current squad

This summer was Steve Bruce’s first summer transfer window as West Brom boss and therefore he was keen to build a Baggies side that would be able to push up to the play-offs this season.

Albion have made some good signings over the summer although given loan deals for both Josh Onomah and Steven Alzate fell through on deadline day, it seems there is still work for Bruce to do.

Furthermore, West Brom currently sit 16th in the league having picked up three draws in a row now.

Therefore, Bruce will be looking at the free agent market now to see who he can add to his side and here we take a look at three players who could make a difference.

Erik Pieters

According to Lancs Live, West Brom are set to offer a contract to Pieters following his release from Burnley earlier in the summer.

Albion are currently lacking options at the back and therefore the defender would be coming in able to add some depth to those current options.

Furthermore, the 34-year-old is a fairly versatile player at the back with the ability to play at left-back but also with the ability to push further forward therefore providing depth in two positions where the Baggies are lacking.

The defender has plenty of experience both in the top flight with Burnley and the Championship with Stoke City so would be a reliable addition to the squad.

Given he has been training with the club too, it’s clear he must have done something to impress Steve Bruce so far.

Gary Cahill

Gary Cahill is another player who may be able to assist West Brom with their shortage at the back.

Although 36-years-old now, there is no doubt that Cahill’s consistent experience at the top of English football would make him a reliable option who could still put in a solid display at the back.

Last season he dropped down to the Championship for the first time since he joined Bolton Wanderers back in 2007 and was able to make 22 appearances for Bournemouth as they gained promotion back to the top flight.

Therefore, he is a player that is still able to play consistently and clearly has a mindset that can help his side push towards the top where they want to be making him a valuable addition both on the pitch and in the dressing room.

Lukas Rupp

Another area where West Brom are currently lacking options is in midfield and therefore Lukas Rupp could be a good addition to Steve Bruce’s squad.

The midfielder has spent the last few seasons in the Premier League and the Championship with Norwich City, making 19 appearances in the top flight last season.

Although he has faced relegation with the club, he also knows what it takes to gain promotion to the top flight with 23 league appearances under his belt during the 2020/21 season.

Rupp struggled for consistent game time last time out in the Championship but was able to provide three assists for the season showing he is a player with contributions to make.