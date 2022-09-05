3 free-agents still available to Watford that might enhance their current squad

It has been a steady start to life as Watford boss for new Hornets head coach Rob Edwards.

After another draw away from home against Rotherham United on Saturday, at this early stage, the Hornets sit sixth in the Championship standings.

Whilst Edwards will be relieved that the transfer window is now closed and that the club kept hold of both Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr, the Hornets are lacking depth in some key areas.

With the best free agents well off the market by this stage, here at FLW, we’ve identified three players still looking for a club that could enhance the squad at Vicarage Road.

Gary Cahill

Centre-back isn’t an area Watford are lacking quantity in but quality is perhaps another matter.

We’ve seen some questionable defending from some of the Hornets’ backline in recent weeks and whilst he would not be a long-term solution to the defence at Vicarage Road, former England defender Gary Cahill could be worth considering.

Although now 36, Cahill was decent enough and a regular for Bournemouth during the first half of their promotion-winning campaign and as such, you do feel he could come in and be a valuable squad member at Vicarage Road at the very least.

For example, if Francisco Sierralta were to go down with injury, Cahill could be a good backup in the centre of the Hornets’ back three where the most physical battles appear to take place.

Do you love Watford? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 24 Luther Blissett: Did he make more or less than 10 appearances for England? More Less

Massimo Luongo

Watford have decent options in midfield but a lot of those options are currently unavailable.

Imran Louza is still recovering from an injury picked up last term and Tom Dele-Bashiru is also set to be sidelined for a while.

As such, Watford’s central midfield is looking thin, and perhaps Massimo Luongo could come in and add some depth.

We’ve seen the Australian do well at this level previously, and as a squad option, could do a job filling in on the bench whilst other players recover.

Luongo has been linked with Reading of late, but Watford could swoop in to add some short-term midfield depth to their squad.

ST: Matej Vydra

They couldn’t, could they?

Perhaps Matej Vydra, once recovered from injury, could return to Vicarage Road for a third time.

The Czech striker has shown previously that he can be lethal at this level and someone with a natural finishing ability is perhaps something Watford are lacking among their current striking options.

By no means would Vydra come in and be a starter, but when chasing a game, he would certainly offer a threat from the bench and be clinical if provided any opportunities.

Vydra also thrived in a front two at Watford playing alongside Troy Deeney, so you could see him doing well linking up with the likes of Joao Pedro and Keinan Davis at Vicarage Road.