3 free-agents still available to Swansea City that might enhance their current squad

Swansea City haven’t had the greatest start to the 2022-23 season, but not many Championship sides so far have been able to muster up any kind of consistency in the opening month.

The Swans have won just twice in eight outings, with three draws in that time as well, and by the end of the transfer window, Russell Martin was having to bat off bids and transfer enquiries for his two star strikers Joel Piroe and Michael Obafemi.

There’s still a lot of football to be played, but with no distractions now in regards to potential player departures, Martin can focus on matters on the pitch, with September getting off to a good start with a 1-0 win over QPR.

The transfer window being closed does not mean that there can’t be any more incomings until January though, with free agents still available to be snapped.

Let’s look at THREE available individuals who Swansea could turn to to bolster their squad in the coming weeks and months.

Tom Rogic

Even though Russell Martin has been experimenting with different formations recently, his preferred system is a 3-4-2-1, with two attacking midfielders supporting a lone striker.

If the former Scotland international reverts to that, then he could potentially do with adding another forward-thinking midfielder to his ranks, and one player who still doesn’t have a club is Rogic.

The Australia international is a creative player who won many trophies with Celtic north of the border in his nine years with the Hoops, but interestingly he’s still not signed up with another team.

With another ex-Celtic man in Olivier Ntcham at Swansea already, perhaps he could tempt the Aussie into a move to South Wales.

Aaron Lennon

Swansea have seldom played with wingers under Martin’s stewardship, but this season already there has been a few matches where wide players have been utilised.

If that continues to be the case, then Martin could do with looking at what is out there in terms of wingers, and if Aaron Lennon can be tempted with a move to the Championship then he should be a player who comes under consideration.

Despite being 35 years of age now, the 21-cap England international played 28 times in the Premier League for Burnley last season, scoring twice, so he’s quite clearly not coming to the end of his career.

Lennon would probably get plenty of game-time at Swansea, so they should be looking into a deal.

Michael Hector

Whether Martin chooses to go forward with a back three or four, there could be every need to bring in a new centre-back, especially with a recent shoulder injury to Joel Latibeaudiere.

New signing Nathan Wood hasn’t been particularly convincing for the most part yet either, so exploring a deal for someone with plenty of Championship experience like Michael Hector could be particularly useful.

Whilst the Jamaica international has barely played in the last couple of years at Fulham, if he can be nursed back to full fitness soon then his strength and know-how could be a good addition to the ranks at Swansea.