3 free-agents still available to Sunderland that might enhance their current squad

Sunderland will be hoping to push forward as a club in the Championship under the guidance of their new manager Tony Mowbray over the course of the coming months.

Mowbray was drafted in as a replacement for Alex Neil who opted to vacate his position at the Stadium of Light in order to join Stoke City.

Whereas Mowbray did manage to secure the services of Amad Diallo, Edouard Michut and Abdoullah Ba, he may be tempted to add some fresh faces by turning to the free-agent market for inspiration.

By drafting in some players who he believes will be able to make a difference at this level, the Sunderland boss could potentially lead the club to a relative amount of success.

Here, we have decided to take a look at three free-agents that might enhance Sunderland’s current squad…

Michael Hector

If Sunderland are open to the possibility of strengthening their options in the heart of defence, they ought to consider taking a look at Michael Hector.

Currently without a club following his exit from Fulham earlier this year, the centre-back has demonstrated throughout his career that he is capable of competing in the Championship.

During the four games that he featured in at this level in the previous term, Hector managed to average a respectable WhoScored match rating of 7.12.

By replicating these assured performances in a Sunderland shirt, the defender could establish himself as a key player at the Stadium of Light.

Erik Pieters

Erik Pieters is also on the lookout for a new club and is currently training with West Bromwich Albion as he looks to earn a move to The Hawthorns.

If the Baggies opt against signing the full-back, Sunderland may find it beneficial to make an approach as he certainly possesses a great deal of experience.

As well as playing 21 games in the Championship during his career, Pieters has featured on 225 occasions in the top-flight.

Pieters’ arrival could force the likes of Jack Clarke and Dennis Cirkin, who both feature on the left-hand side of the pitch for Sunderland, to step up their performance levels.

Gary Cahill

An alternative option to Hector, Gary Cahill would also enhance Sunderland’s current squad as he illustrated last season that he is still able to produce assured performances in the Championship.

During the 22 appearances that he made in the second-tier, Cahill recorded a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.87.

When you consider that the defender is now in the twilight of his career, a short-term deal would surely be the correct option.

Cahill could use his experience to help Sunderland’s other centre-backs to improve as he has previously featured at the highest level for club and country.