3 free-agents still available to Stoke City that might enhance their current squad

Stoke City have made quite a disappointing start to the 2022/23 Championship season but supporters will remain optimistic that Alex Neil can produce a promising campaign as it progresses.

The Potters have not been able to invest and spend in the transfer market as freely as they did immediately after relegation from the Premier League, and are shopping in different markets as a result in building their squad.

Therefore, there may be a push for the club to dip into the free agent market in the weeks following the end of the summer transfer window, to enhance Neil’s options in the group.

The new manager did not have much time to impact recruitment after replacing Michael O’Neill, but there may be some players that he admires who are unattached at the moment.

Here, we have taken a look at three free agents that might enhance Stoke’s current squad…

Robert Snodgrass

Versatile midfielder Robert Snodgrass is a free agent after leaving Luton Town in the summer.

The Scotsman joined the Hatters midway through last term and started the second leg of their Championship play-off semi final tie against Huddersfield Town.

There is already a strong core of experienced players at the bet365 Stadium that Snodgrass could add to, and the 34-year-old’s versatility and dead ball ability could make him an attractive option to Neil.

Salif Sane

Another area that could do with some more depth is at centre back.

It remains to be seen what kind of shape Harry Souttar will be in when he returns from injury, and with Phil Jagielka and Conner Taylor at the end and very beginning of their careers, another defender could add healthy competition for places.

Salif Sane is a free agent after leaving Schalke in the summer, the 32-year-old made 11 appearances as the Royal Blues won the 2. Bundesliga in 2021/22.

Sane may command high wages, but given his status as an unattached commodity, there may be a happy medium to be reached in negotiations.

Davide Santon

Another right back would help Stoke even after signing Dujon Sterling on loan from Chelsea on deadline day.

Davide Santon missed last season through injury and his deal at Roma expired in the summer.

At 31, he could be coming towards the end of his career, but if the Potters could get him fit, he would be an asset to the side.

Santon has played in England before, with Newcastle United, and as a free agent may be willing to compromise with his wage demands.

It would be something of a project though given his lack of first team action in recent years.