3 free-agents still available to Sheffield United that might enhance their current squad

Sheffield United were unlucky to miss out on promotion back to the top flight last season but since their exit from the play-off semi-finals, the goal for this season has always been promotion.

Paul Heckingbottom made a number of additions to his squad over summer in the hope that his side can compete at the top end of the league and so far it seems to have paid off.

As it stands, the Blades sit at the top of the league having won five of their eight league games so far this season.

What’s more, now the transfer window has closed, the club know they will still have the services of Sander Berge for the season ahead which is a massive boost.

That being said, it’s a long season ahead and there are further signings that the Blades may have benefited from.

Therefore, here we take a look at three players that are free agents and therefore could be considered by the Blades boss.

Neil Taylor

Max Lowe had to be substituted during United’s game against Hull at the weekend due to an injury and Paul Heckingbottom has now confirmed that the injury is his hamstring meaning he could out on the sidelines for some time.

The Blades were able to bring on Chris Basham as his replacement and he is a player with the ability to step up into the first team.

However, they now lack depth at left-back and with Basham being an older player and having already suffered with injury, another option may be a wise idea.

Taylor is an older player now at 33-years-old but last season he proved he still has the ability to play in the Championship as he made 14 league appearances for Middlesbrough after joining in November.

Given he would be a player there to add depth rather than start, he would be a fairly reliable option.

Danny Simpson

The Blades are also lacking options at right-back currently with George Baldock the only current option given Jayden Bogle is also an injured player.

Therefore, Simpson could be another player available to give the squad some further depth for the season.

Over the last couple of seasons he hasn’t been able to nail down a spot with Bristol City making just seven league appearances across two seasons with the club.

However, prior to that he was still playing regular Championship football with Huddersfield Town and he is a player with plenty of experience to bring to the side as an option.

Danny Drinkwater

Drinkwater is another player who’s a bit older now at 32-years-old but he is a midfielder still capable of playing plenty of games as well as having the experience to help a side to promotion.

Last season, the midfielder made 33 appearances for Reading whilst scoring a goal showing he is still in shape to play regularly.

Having won the Premier League title with Leicester as underdogs, he would be a great head to have in a dressing room that has the aim of making it back to the top flight therefore making him a valuable asset both on and off the pitch.