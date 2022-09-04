3 free-agents still available to Preston North End that might enhance their current squad

Preston have had a mixed start to the season despite an impressive run of seven straight clean sheets before defeat to Birmingham City.

Whilst Preston have looked defensively solid, the clean sheet record this season does paper over some very obvious cracks.

Despite conceding just the one goal so far this Championship campaign, Preston have only scored two, making them the division’s lowest scorers by some distance.

This isn’t through a lack of trying as North End have still been creating chances in games, they’ve just been failing to take them.

Mix that with a summer transfer window that promised much more than just six signings, and Preston along with Ryan Lowe would reserve the right to feel some disappointment.

With that in mind, they can still enter the free agent market to bolster their squad and prop up with some much needed quality with plenty of players still up for grabs.

Here are three players currently without clubs that Ryan Lowe could turn to to bolster their chances of a top six push this season.

Andy Carroll

Preston have a secret weapon in Robbie Brady and so far this season he has been incredibly useful with his crossing ability.

However, the forwards so far this season have struggled to convert those chances Brady has laid up for his teammates raising the question of more firepower being needed.

Andy Carroll could prove useful in that department with his aerial ability. Not only that, but his contribution to a side’s all round play will be vital, allowing teams to get further up the pitch.

Carroll proved to be a hit at Reading last season before moving to West Brom where he was an important figure in the side. Five goals in 23 games last season doesn’t scream prolific, but he has attributes Preston desperately need this season.

Robert Snodgrass

Much like Robbie Brady, Snodgrass has a wand of a left foot. Not only that, but he carries just as much experience which again will be important for Ryan Lowe’s side this season.

Opting to leave Luton this summer, Snodgrass is still currently available and has a creative spark that is currently lacking in the final third.

His addition as well will alleviate the pressure on the likes of Daniel Johnson to produce creatively, knowing there’s another option at Lowe’s disposal.

At 34, Snodgrass isn’t getting any younger but like Andy Carroll, he possesses plenty of promotion nouse Lowe will want in his side as he plots a playoff push this season.

His versatility will be a big plus as well, able to operate out wide or centrally, giving Lowe plenty of options.

Phil Bardsley

Preston are lacking depth in the right wing-back area and one player who could come in and provide competition is Phil Bardsley.

Not an attacking wing-back by any means, but a solid, dependable professional already based up in the North-West having spent several years at rivals Burnley.

Preston will be short of players should Brad Potts pick up an injury and Bardsley will fill a much needed void.

Similar to Carroll and Snodgrass, Bardsley has plenty of experience which could prove useful for Lowe as well as adding another solid option in his defence.