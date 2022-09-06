3 free-agents still available to Plymouth Argyle that might enhance their current squad

Plymouth Argyle came so close and yet so far away from a League One promotion last season, missing out on the final day of the campaign.

Despite boss Ryan Lowe leaving them midway through the season, Steven Schumacher stepped into the breach and continued to deliver results for the club.

It led to them occupying a play-off spot for the vast majority of the campaign, only for the side to fall away at the business end of the campaign. The Pilgrims then had to watch on as the rest of the top six battled it out for a potential promotion.

It’s meant the side have been desperate to go again and that has involved plenty of recruitment and transfer business over the summer. With the window shut now though, there is every chance the side could turn to some more options via the free agent market – and here are three players who could come and enhance their current squad.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Plymouth Argyle midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Ben Reeves? Gillingham Rochdale Stevenage Mansfield

1. Pape Souare – Left-back

The first name on this list is a position of need at left-back via Pape Souare.

They currently have Brendan Galloway who can play there regularly and Bali Mumba has featured as more of a left wing-back there too, but they don’t have too many options in their squad right now that are capable of stepping up and stepping into the squad who can fill that position if there was an injury or suspension. Right now, it would involve throwing somebody out of position.

Instead, Argyle could consider a move for Souare, who is a natural in that role. He played for Charlton last season (although he managed only nine league games) and could be a valuable option to have as a backup. Why would he be a good option for Plymouth though?

Firstly, his experience of top flight football with Crystal Palace means that if you get the man on the field regularly, he could produce a good standard of football in League One. He had nearly 50 games for Palace during his time there and had over that amount for Lille in France, so he is capable at the highest level and getting him regular minutes could bring that to the fore. He’s also suitable for the system because he can play further forward if required by Schumacher and should fare okay and at 32-years-old, he is also not at the very end of his career yet and can offer a backup option for a few years yet if needed.

2. Anthony Pilkington – Winger

Another position that Plymouth could consider strengthening is to add some more natural wingers to their squad.

Right now, the side tend to operate with more wing-back options and do have wingers in the squad already but if Schumacher was to switch up his tactics or wanted to play more offensively with a different type of winger, there aren’t a huge amount currently at the club. Step in Anthony Pilkington then, who is experienced at this level and can play there whilst producing the goods.

As a Republic of Ireland international and a player who has hundreds of games under his belt at a higher level, again that knowhow could come in handy during a push for promotion. He knows what it takes to get a side fighting at the top end of a table and what it also takes to produce the goods in a higher league, so could pass on that leadership and knowledge to younger options at the club both on and off the field.

Furthermore, the winger hasn’t floundered in the league despite his age either. In just nine starts last year for Fleetwood, he had five goals and one assist. It suggests that regular football could give the player a chance to thrive and continue to bag goals steadily, so as a backup option for Plymouth, they know they would have goals and assists off the bench with a player like Pilkington too, which is a boost.

3. Sam Winnall – Striker

One final player the club could turn to is Sam Winnall, with the side potentially looking to add one final striker to their ranks.

Right now, the side have three central options to their attack in Sam Cosgrove, Ryan Hardie and Niall Ennis. Whilst those options are solid and should see them through the campaign, an injury or suspension to any of those men (or two of them) in a two-man attack would leave Argyle scrambling for options. Most clubs tend to have four striking options to turn to if needed and that would leave them an attacker short.

Sam Winnall then could be a valid option on a short-term deal, with the forward having played for Oxford last season and being fully aware of the level and standard of League One football. He only had three starts for Oxford two campaigns ago but still managed four goals and an assist as a backup option and in the 2021/22 season, he produced one goal and one assist in two starts.

Winnall then has proven that he can be useful as a squad rotation option and even when he isn’t getting regular minutes, he can still chip in with goals and assists which could be invaluable to help Plymouth keep going throughout the season.