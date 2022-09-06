3 free-agents still available to Oxford United that might enhance their current squad

Oxford United are seven league games into their League One season, and in terms of results it has been a mixed bag.

The U’s picked up just one win out of their first four fixtures, with three losses in that time, but since then there has been a three-match unbeaten streak, with back-to-back 2-1 victories over Cheltenham Town and Burton Albion.

It’s also been a busy summer in terms of transfers for Karl Robinson, with nine new faces coming into the fold at the Kassam Stadium and important players such as Luke McNally and Mark Sykes departing for the Championship.

The summer transfer window slammed shut on Thursday evening, but that does not mean that Oxford have to stand still, with plenty of free agents on the market to explore.

Let’s look at THREE individuals that Robinson should be looking into to bolster his squad in the next few weeks.

SCOTT SINCLAIR

Robinson was pushed into starting 17-year-old Gatlin O’Donkor against Burton, just one month after signing his first professional deal with the U’s.

The teenager was drafted in because of an injury to talisman Matty Taylor, who is suffering from a groin problem, and injuries to wingers Josh Murphy and Yanic Wildschut has seen Karl Robinson switch to a winger-less system.

One player who could help tide over the lack of depth up-front is Sinclair, who is a free agent since his Preston North End contract expired this summer.

Despite scoring no goals for North End last season in the Championship, Sinclair struck nine times the season prior and has won a wealth of awards and trophies in his time as a Celtic player, as well as plenty of Premier League experience.

He could be a useful addition for the rest of the season in attack, with his know-how on the pitch potentially a good thing for the likes of O’Donkor and Tyler Goodrham as well.

SOL BAMBA

Absent from the Oxford bench on Saturday was any form of senior centre-back, so that department could potentially be looked at in the coming weeks if issues continue.

A player who could be of use is Bamba, who despite being a 37-year-old now still appeared in 24 Championship matches for Middlesbrough last season, which is remarkable considering his recent recovery from cancer.

The Ivorian has recently been on trial at Bristol City, managed by his former boss at Leicester City Nigel Pearson, but you get the sense that League One is more his level if he’s going to play regularly at this age.

He could still teach the likes of Elliott Moore something and be a leader both on and off the pitch – in-fact, a lot of League One clubs should potentially be eyeing his services up and not just Oxford.

DANNY SIMPSON

Oxford look to be struggling on the right-hand side of defence as well, with James Henry filling in as a wing-back this past weekend and Sam Long covering at the right-hand side of a back three in the meantime.

Djavan Anderson has arrived from Lazio but there could be the need to add one more face as well, and like the aforementioned Sinclair, someone who has lots of experience is Simpson.

A Premier League winner with Leicester just six years ago, Simpson may now be 35-years-old, but he could potentially still do a job for a few months in case of any more injuries or setbacks.