3 free-agents still available to Norwich City that might enhance their current squad

In the end, the summer transfer window was a rather quiet one for Norwich City.

Following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, the Canaries would make just four new first-team signings in the market.

Gabriel Sara and Marcelino Nunez both joined the club on permanent deals, while Isaac Hayden and Aaron Ramsey arrived on loan from Newcastle and Aston Villa respectively.

Given that limited activity in the market, manager Dean Smith may feel he still needs to add to his squad, something he could potentially do, through moving for players currently without a club.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three free agents that could prove to be useful additions for Norwich now that the market has closed, right here.

Neil Taylor

With Sam McCallum, Dimitrios Giannoulis and Jacob Sorensen all currently out injured, Norwich do not currently have a senior left-back available, and Smith has admitted he was disappointed not to get one in before the window closed.

That therefore, may been left-back is a position they could look to add to via the free agent market, with Neil Taylor one who could provide an option, having left Middlesbrough at the end of last season.

The 33-years-old’s spell with ‘Boro during the 2021/22 campaign showed that Taylor is still capable of being a useful option in the Championship, but also one who would now be happy to operate as more of a fringe player when others are available, meaning this could be a useful deal for all parties.

Gary Cahill

Centre back is another area where Norwich are short on numbers, with Grant Hanley, Ben Gibson and Andrew Omobamidele the only options they have in that position who possess any sort of Championship appearance.

That means they are not far away from walking a selection tightrope in that position, meaning they may want to bring another option in for the centre of their defence, and one who could be worth considering, is Gary Cahill, following his departure from Bournemouth over the summer.

There is no doubting the quality that Cahill has shown throughout his career, while his experience is something that could prove a big asset for the club’s younger players, and the funds Norwich have from their time in the Premier League, mean they may be one of the few clubs in the Championship who could afford his wages.

Ryan Bennett

Another free agent centre back who could be considered by Norwich is a familiar face, in the form of Ryan Bennett.

Having previously made 119 appearances in all competitions for the Canaries between 2012 and 2017, Bennett is now a free agent after being released by another Championship club, Swansea City, on deadline day.

A return to a club he is familiar with such as Norwich could therefore be appealing for the 32-year-old, who at his age can still play a part for some time to come, and who may well feel like he has a point to prove after that frustrating spell in Wales, which could see him become a useful option in Smith’s side.