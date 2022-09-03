3 free-agents still available to Luton Town that might enhance their current squad

It was an intriguing summer transfer window for Luton Town, who added several new faces to Nathan Jones’ first-team squad over the course of the market.

Alfie Doughty, Carlton Morris, Cauley Woodrow, Matt Macey, Ethan Horvath and Luke Freeman have all made the move to Kenilworth Road, to provide further options for Jones to call upon.

The Hatters will of course, be looking to build on their run to the Championship play-offs last season, by mounting another push for promotion to the Premier League this season.

However, with a number of other players heading out of the club on loan, it could be argued that they are still short in some areas of the squad, despite the fact they can no longer sign players from other teams.

That is something they could potentially rectify, by looking to bring in certain players, who currently find themselves without a club.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three free-agents that Luton could target to further add to their squad now that the window has closed, right here.

Orjan Nyland

With James Shea set to be out for some time yet through injury, the injury struggles that Luton endured in goal last season, means it is perhaps somewhat surprising they only brought in two goalkeepers, in Horvath and Macey.

An extra addition between the posts is therefore something that could still be worth considering for the Hatters, and Nyland is one option who could fill that void, given his experience of both the Premier League and Championship.

The fact he has largely been a back-up option in the past means he could be happy to fill that role at Kenilworth Road as well, meaning a deal here could work well for all concerned.

Phil Bardsley

Another area of Luton’s squad that does look somewhat short on depth at this moment in time is right-back, with James Bree the only natural option in that area currently.

That is therefore a position where Luton could benefit from some cover, and one option who could be worth considering to fill that role is Bardsley, who left Burnley at the end of last season following the expiry of his contract.

At 37-years-old, there can be no denying that Bardsley is entering the latter stages of his career, but the level he has played at throughout his career suggests he could still provide some useful back-up on that side of defence, while the experience he has could also be a big help to younger members of the club’s squad.

Michael Hector

For a club that often plays with three at the back, Luton are arguably somewhat short on numbers in the centre of defence, with only four or five natural options in that position.

That means they are walking something of a tightrope when it comes to availability in that area, and the addition of someone such as Hector could offer them some useful depth in that area of the pitch, after his departure from Fulham.

While things did not exactly work out for him at Craven Cottage, Hector has previously stood out at Championship level, while at 30-years-old he still has plenty to offer, especially with the point he may now feel he has to prove, which could make him a more than useful extra option at the back for Luton.