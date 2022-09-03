3 free-agents still available to Huddersfield Town that might enhance their current squad

Huddersfield Town will be distraught to lose the likes of Harry Toffolo and Lewis O’Brien this summer after seeing them play a big part in guiding them to the play-off final last season.

However, O’Brien’s departure seemed inevitable following their loss at Wembley and they were given plenty of time following their sales to bring in replacements.

Whether they have adequately replaced the duo is debatable – but they have managed to conduct some shrewd business this summer with the likes of Michal Helik and Jack Rudoni likely to be real assets at opposite ends of the pitch for the Terriers.

Quiz: What country were these 25 ex-Huddersfield Town players born in?

1 of 25 Christopher Schindler? Austria England France Germany

But some would argue they are still lacking options in a couple of key areas and could benefit from more additions to give themselves the best chance of climbing up the table, something they will be desperate to do following a slow start to the 2022/23 campaign.

They certainly have the ingredients to secure a respectable finish this term – but they could potentially benefit from adding a couple more players to give them a sufficient amount of depth.

And with this in mind, we take a look at three free agents they could pursue in the coming days and weeks.

Orjan Nyland

Having a shot-stopper to compete with Lee Nicholls will help the Englishman to maintain his performance levels – so having someone like Nyland at their disposal could potentially pay dividends for them.

The former Aston Villa man may not have played 46 games last term – but he spent the season in the Championship with the likes of AFC Bournemouth and Reading and that should mean he can settle into life with the Terriers quite quickly.

He may also be content with being a backup stopper – and it probably wouldn’t take a huge wage package to lure him to West Yorkshire considering he hasn’t got a club at this stage and will probably be desperate to find a new team.

At 31 as well, he would probably be a longer-term option than many other shot-stoppers who are currently unattached, so this could end up being a good addition if he can reduce unforced errors and actively push for Nicholls for his starting spot.

Neil Taylor

You just feel more depth on the left-hand side could be beneficial for the Terriers and considering Taylor has operated as a wing-back a considerable number of times, he should be able to slot in nicely.

Plying his trade at Swansea City, Aston Villa and Middlesbrough during his career, he probably wouldn’t be fazed if he needed to relocate to Yorkshire and at 33, could be a good player to have on a one-year deal before the second-tier side reassess their options next summer.

They may not be able to rely on him to play every week – but someone to come in and push Josh Ruffels could be ideal and Taylor is another player who probably wouldn’t demand a huge amount.

Having the necessary experience at a domestic and international level as well, this signing is surely a no-brainer if he’s open to a move and is willing to accept a reasonably modest package.

Andy Carroll

33-year-old Carroll may not be a long-term option – but having more firepower up top this season may be crucial to their success – especially after the departure of Toffolo.

Scoring six goals and recording eight assists last season, the left wing-back will be a big miss in the final third and at this stage, they probably haven’t adequately replaced him.

Tyreece Simpson may have joined the club on deadline day – but Jordan Rhodes wasn’t the most prolific goalscorer last season, Josh Koroma has gone out on loan and they shouldn’t be too reliant on Danny Ward – so bringing in another striker may make sense.

Carroll is another player that can’t be expected to play every week – but that could suit the Terriers with the other options they have at their disposal and the former England international could still be effective as a bit-part player.

Managing to remain fit at Reading and West Bromwich Albion during the 2021/22 campaign and scoring a respectable amount in the process, this is a deal they could look to pursue.