3 free-agents still available to Derby County that might enhance their current squad

Derby County will be looking to bounce back from the recent 3-2 defeat that they suffered at the hands of Plymouth Argyle when they head to the Mazuma Stadium to face Morecambe on Saturday.

Despite taking a two-goal lead against Argyle, the Rams were unable to prevent their opponents from sealing all three points at Pride Park last weekend.

Although Liam Rosenior managed to secure the services of a plethora of players in the summer transfer window, he may still be tempted to add some fresh faces in the coming weeks.

Whereas Derby are no longer able to loan in or purchase players, they can still turn to the free-agent market for inspiration.

Here, we have decided to take a look at three free-agents still available to Derby that might enhance their current squad…

Danny Simpson

One of the areas of the pitch that Derby could find it beneficial to strengthen is the right-back position.

Jason Knight is currently being utilised in this particular role despite the fact that he has featured predominantly as a midfielder during his career.

If Derby are open to the possibility of signing a right-back, they ought to consider making a move for Danny Simpson who is on the lookout for a new club following his departure from Bristol City.

An experienced player, Simpson has made 426 senior club appearances and will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods in League One having previously featured in the Championship and the Premier League.

Phil Bardsley

If Simpson is not the right fit for Derby, Phil Bardsley could be a good alternative option.

Still a free-agent, the defender was linked with a move to the Rams when Wayne Rooney was in charge of the club.

Although it may take Bardsley some time to get up to speed in League One, he could go on to thrive under the guidance of Rosenior as he has featured on 303 occasions at the highest level.

When you consider that the right-back is 37 years old, signing him in a short-term deal would be a wise decision to make.

Scott Sinclair

Another player who has yet to find a new club since being released earlier this year is Scott Sinclair.

The winger struggled with his consistency in the Championship during his time at Preston North End and thus it wasn’t a huge surprise when the club opted to part ways with him.

Whereas Derby are currently able to turn to the likes of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Tom Barkhuizen for inspiration, Sinclair could add some fierce competition in this particular area of the pitch.

Having provided 185 direct goal contributions at club level during his career, the 33-year-old will unquestionably fancy his chances of setting the third-tier alight and thus could be an asset to a team like Derby.