3 free-agents still available to Coventry City that might enhance their current squad

There will have been a sigh of relief at Coventry City when the transfer window slammed shut last night.

After a summer of speculation linking many of their stars with a move away from the Coventry Building Society Arena, the Sky Blues head into the rest of the season with all of them having remained.

Gustavo Hamer, Callum O’Hare and Viktor Gyokeres can all shine in the Championship once again this season, but no doubt there will be further speculation when the next transfer window rolls around.

With that being said, Coventry did still lose some players, both first team ones, and squad players.

With that in mind, here at FLW, we’ve identified three free agents still available that could potentially enhance the Sky Blues current squad.

Gary Cahill

Having lost Dominic Hyam to Blackburn late in the window, and being linked with Federico Fernandez on deadline day, central defence is an area Coventry could consider improving.

As such, Gary Cahill may well be worth considering for the Sky Blues.

Providing his wage demands were not an obstacle, at 36, he showed last season at Bournemouth that he could still do a good job at this level, featuring week in, week out for the Cherries before losing his place to Nat Phillips once he arrived in January.

In the end, Cahill made 22 Championship appearances and on a one-year deal, would certainly enhance Coventry’s squad.

Michael Hector

If the Sky Blues fancied a central defensive option that had slightly more longevity, perhaps Michael Hector could be an option.

The Jamaican international is a free agent after being released by Fulham earlier this summer.

Although he didn’t feature much at all for Fulham in the last two campaigns, the now 30-year-old is a solid option at Championship level and would certainly add depth in the central defensive area.

Given that the Sky Blues play with a back three, their four senior natural central defenders just do not seem enough for the season ahead.

Ben Foster

Given the Sky Blues only have two senior goalkeepers on their books, perhaps they could try and tempt Ben Foster into joining the club.

Foster, despite being 39-years-old, is more than capable of challenging Simon Moore for the number one role and is out of a club after being released by Watford earlier this summer.

It is unclear what the player wants to do next in his career with other avenues outside of football in his life, too, but, a move to a team close by could appeal.

Foster was born in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, just 11 miles south of Coventry.