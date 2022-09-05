3 free-agents still available to Charlton Athletic that might enhance their current squad

Charlton Athletic failed to address the deficiencies in their squad at the back end of the summer transfer window and will be considering their options in the free agent market as a result.

The Addicks are short at centre back, left back and striker heading out of the summer window, which is putting a considerable strain on Ben Garner and certain members of his squad.

Charlton have won two, drawn three and lost two of their opening seven games in League One, which is a very respectable return given the strength of the opposition in that stretch.

Here, we have taken a look at three free agents that might enhance Charlton’s current squad…

Oumar Niasse

A gamble, as the vast majority of free agent signings are, in Oumar Niasse could be a potential option for the Addicks, with the 32-year-old a decent striker at the level when fully fit.

The nine-time Senegal international scored three times in seven third tier starts for Burton Albion last term, before being released in the summer.

Niasse is far more capable of running in behind than Jayden Stockley and may be worth a punt for a handful of third tier sides who are lacking in the final third.

Niasse showed his class in patches in the Premier League with Everton and Hull City and should not be affected by the expectant home crowd at The Valley.

Lee Wallace

Charlton’s options at left back at the moment are 21-year-old winger Charles Clayden and an injured Steven Sessegnon, who is right footed anyway.

Lee Wallace made 21 Championship appearances for Queens Park Rangers last season, chipping in with two assists, typically playing a left wing under Mark Warburton.

The Scotsman is far better suited to playing in a back four and has the physique to potentially slot in at centre back if needed.

At 35, a return to the Scottish Premiership may be on the cards, but if Wallace has stayed local since his release at Loftus Road, he could be a realistic option in a problem area for the Addicks.

Do you love Charlton Athletic? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 24 What year was Darren Bent born? 1980 1982 1984 1986

Neil Taylor

Another left back option but someone with greater attacking ability would be Neil Taylor.

Attacking full backs are part of Garner’s style of play and experienced left sider Neil Taylor would represent that.

The 33-year-old made 17 appearances for Middlesbrough last season as they surged up the second tier table under Chris Wilder and having played possession-based football for Swansea City in the prime of his career, the 43-time Wales international will be an attractive option for the Addicks, if his wage demands are not too high.