3 free-agents still available to Cardiff City that might enhance their current squad

The transfer window may be closed but clubs can still sign players during the period between now and the January market.

Free agents can still be signed to Championship clubs who are seeking to strengthen their squads in such a gruelling and intense league season.

Finding value in the free agents market at this stage can be quite difficult, but there are plenty of big name players who find themselves without a club going into September.

Cardiff City may find themselves in need of a new player or two between now and the next window, whether it be a crisis of confidence or due to injuries.

Here we look at three such free agents that the Bluebirds could sign that would enhance their current squad.

Jacob Davenport

Cardiff have been very strict about their change in transfer strategy since last January.

Manager Steve Morison has publicly insisted that younger players need to be targeted in order for the club to thrive in the future.

Davenport could be an ideal solution in that sense, particularly because so many free agents tend to be on the older side.

The 23-year-old is available having left Blackburn Rovers at the end of last season and could be a good fit to strengthen the team’s midfield.

He would be another option for Morison’s squad, which could add experience and depth to his existing squad, making it a potentially bright signing.

Gary Cahill

But having an experienced head like Cahill could also be a real boost for Cardiff.

The centre-back has seen it all in a glittering career that has earned him many accolades.

While he is not quite capable of the same level as he once was, his performances for Bournemouth have shown that he still has a lot to offer at this level.

While wages may be a concern, an affordable deal should be sought in order to provide a young squad with a dressing room leader that everyone can get behind.

Robert Snodgrass

The winger may be 34-years-old, but his performances last season for Luton Town showed that he still has something to offer to a Championship side.

While he cannot be relied upon to perform every week, he could prove to be a decent squad player to pad out the numbers of Cardiff’s attack.

The Englishman also has bags of experience that he could bring to this young squad which could prove important when things inevitably get tough at some point this season.