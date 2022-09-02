3 free-agents still available to Burnley that might enhance their current squad

Burnley have been one of the busiest teams in the Championship during the transfer window but that doesn’t mean they couldn’t be on the lookout for more additions via some free agents.

With clubs all trying to free up room in their squads and prepare for the rest of the campaign, it means plenty more could still be let go for nothing and there are already plenty of options out there in the market.

In fact, there are some big names who have been without a club for most of the summer and remain as free agents even now, with the summer window having closed. Luckily for them, free agents can be added to a squad at any point during the campaign.

With that in mind then, here are three players who Burnley could consider signing now that the window has come to a close.

1. Leandro Bacuna – Midfielder

One of the key areas of need for Burnley is still in midfield and whilst they have added to that area during the summer, they could perhaps still use some options in the centre of the field and further back in a more defensive midfield role.

They have Ashley Westwood, Jack Cork, Josh Cullen and Sam Bastien who can all play there as well as Josh Brownhill but some of those names prefer to play further forward.

With Vincent Kompany preferring to play some of those new names in more of an attacking midfield berth, it means that they would perhaps rather keep them in those positions and merely add others to the team that can rotate in as a more central midfielder.

One name that the Clarets could consider then is Leandro Bacuna.

He ticks a few boxes as a free agent for a number of reasons. First and foremost, he can play in the centre of the field, which is exactly what Burnley would want.

He might not get guaranteed action every week but as a squad player he could be a superb addition, especially when you consider the amount of experience he has in the EFL.

With 188 Championship outings under his belt, he knows the division inside out.

With a further 96 in the Premier League, he is someone who can instil a top-level mentality on the rest of the team.

Bacuna is also versatile and can play on the flank if needed too. He could be the perfect utility player for the Clarets then and that is another reason he could be worth signing.

If he needs to fill in on the right as a right midfielder or right-back, he could do that with ease and he is just as comfortable playing centrally if someone like Cork, Brownhill or Cullen is unavailable or playing elsewhere on the field.

2. Andy Carroll – Striker

Another position that Burnley need to consider is attack – and Andy Carroll might be an older option and a throwback to the kind of football Sean Dyche wanted to play with the side but he could be a solid backup option.

Right now, the Clarets have three out and out centre forwards on their books. They are Jay Rodriguez, Ashley Barnes and new signing Halil Dervisoglu.

Whilst three is more than enough, if they play with two forwards then it could end up costing them in the long run.

If one or both of the partnership get injured or suspended, it would be better to have two forwards in reserve, so four in total.

Add in the fact that Dervisoglu is somewhat untested and that Rodriguez has suffered with injuries in his career and rather than pull somebody else out of position, it might be more beneficial to add a fourth, central striking option. Step in Andy Carroll, who can be that man.

He has a wealth of experience in the EFL and the Premier League and has proven his mettle in front of goal over the years.

He bagged for both West Brom and Reading last time out and that means he should also be match fit and is aware of the level of the Championship currently.

Considering he’s also had a 14-season stint in the top flight, he knows what it takes to cut it at the highest level.

That’s where Burnley want to be – back in the Premier League. Whilst he wouldn’t be a regular starter much anymore, his knowhow could help the team off the field and his experience and ability to still score could help the club by giving them another type of option from off the bench this season.

3. Lukas Rupp – Midfielder

Back to the point about Burnley needing a midfielder and another potential option could be Lukas Rupp.

He featured often for Norwich in both the Premier League and the Championship, when they won the division. Again, that level of experience could prove vital, as he has already been a part of a winning team at this level and knows the kind of performances required to get the job done.

When you consider the fact he is also available on a free and that he has ranked amongst the top two percentile for dribbles completed amongst midfielders in the big five leagues and also in the top six percentile for shot-creating actions and it shows that he can get the ball forward and make things happen in the middle of the field when he is trusted with first-team football.

Again, whilst the player might not be a regular, he is a solid squad depth option – and you’d rather he came off the bench than somebody else if Burnley needed a bright spark and that makes this deal worth doing for the Clarets.