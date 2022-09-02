3 free-agents still available to Blackpool FC that might enhance their current squad

This summer has been a bit of a hectic one for Blackpool following the departure of Neil Critchley, which led to Michael Appleton’s summer project being based on rebuilding his squad in the hope that they can have a good season this year.

The Tangerines have had an up and down start to the season although are without a win in three games having lost one and drawn two of their previous three league games.

What’s more, two of those games have been 3-3 draws which, whilst showing an ability to score at the top end of the pitch, also highlighted some potential gaps at the back too.

All summer, winger Josh Bowler had been linked with moves away after he had a good season last year scoring seven league goals and contributing three assists.

The Seasiders had done well to keep him as their man but on the final day of the transfer window yesterday, now Premier League Nottingham Forest made a last minute move and the winger has exited the club.

With the player having already contributed two goals this season, Blackpool now need to look to strengthen at that end of the pitch too.

However, with the transfer window now closed, any new faces will have to be free agents.

Here, we take a look at three possible free agents who the club could sign.

Scott Sinclair

Although an older player at 33-years-old, Sinclair is a winger with plenty of experience throughout his career and last season showed he is still capable of playing in the second tier having been with Preston North End.

The player didn’t have a season as successful as he would’ve hoped for last year scoring only in the Carabao Cup. However, he struggled for consistent game time last year and the season before he got nine goals and five assists in the Championship.

Admittedly he’s not a like for like replacement for young Bowler who has departed to the top flight. However, he does have the ability to contribute as much to the attacking efforts of the side if he can find his place in the side.

Despite his age, he hasn’t suffered from much injury of late and has shown the ability to continue playing regularly so if Appleton can get his best out of him then he will be adding to the goals at the top end of the pitch.

Massimo Luongo

If Blackpool were to go for this one, it’s one that they would have to do fairly quickly given he is currently training with Reading. However, given the Royals haven’t yet offered him a contract, it could mean they don’t plan to.

The midfielder is another player with plenty of experience and has got 193 Championship appearances under his belt so far showing he is capable of contributing at this level.

Last season, he had his part to play in Sheffield Wednesday’s push for promotion showing he’s still in a position to bring the intensity when he plays in a side and he was able to contribute a goal too.

The 29-year-old would be a player for depth rather than to be straight in the side but he would be able to provide that solidity in the middle and bring the leadership into the side.

Michael Hector

Thinking of the goals the Seasiders have conceded, especially in recent games, Michael Hector could be a solid addition to the squad.

The 30-year-old has struggled with game time with Fulham of late due to both injury and the fact that the Cottagers have been either in the top flight or pushing for promotion back there.

However, he is a defender who has plenty of experience in the Championship throughout his career and he is a reliable player at the back.

Not only that but at his age, he has experience which he can bring both on and off the pitch to help the club and allow them to push forward and get results this year.