3 free-agents still available to Blackburn Rovers that might enhance their current squad

When you take everything into consideration, Blackburn Rovers had a successful summer transfer window over the past few months.

By the time the 11pm deadline struck on Thursday night, Rovers had signed six new faces for their first-team, with Clinton Mola the final one to arrive from Stuttgart on loan.

George Hirst, Sammie Szmodics, Callum Brittain, Tyler Morton and Dominic Hyam were all new recruits by Jon Dahl Tomasson and director of football Gregg Broughton, but the biggest deal by far was keeping Ben Brereton Diaz.

The Chile international was the subject of late bids from both Fulham and Everton, but the Rovers hierarchy stood firm and until January at least, Brereton will remain at Ewood Park.

Just because the window is now shut though, it doesn’t mean the signings have to stop, with free agents able to sign for EFL clubs whenever they want.

Here are three players without clubs who Blackburn could realistically target in the coming weeks and months if they come into injury or suspension trouble.

Jetro Willems

Since his arrival from Crewe Alexandra last summer, Harry Pickering has had up-and-down performances, with his back-up Tayo Edun also not completely convincing either.

Therefore, it may be wise for Jon Dahl Tomasson to look out for a new left-back, especially if Pickering’s general performances do not get any better in the near future.

Danny Rose is one player who is now a free agent, but another is former Netherlands international Jetro Willems, who has amassed 22 caps for his country during his career.

The 28-year-old spent time in the Premier League with Newcastle United in the 2019-20 season, scoring twice in 19 appearances, but has just been released by German second tier side Greuther Furth.

Willems appeared 24 times in the Bundesliga last season, and he may fancy a move back to England if Rovers came calling – work permit-depending.

Michael Hector

Rovers were after multiple central defenders this summer, and they ended up getting two through the door in the form of Dominic Hyam and Clinton Mola, but injuries can always take their toll.

Daniel Ayala has already picked up his first injury issue of the season, and history tells us that there will be more to come, with Scott Wharton sidelined currently as well.

If more issues arise, then Blackburn can’t really afford to rely on 17-year-old Ash Phillips, so someone more experienced should be looked at.

Despite a real lack of game-time over the last two years, Michael Hector could be a good option following his release from Fulham, with a lot of Championship experience to his name for multiple clubs.

It may take a while for the Jamaica international to get up to match fitness, but he could be a useful addition until the end of the season.

Danny Drinkwater

Due to Lewis Travis having to fill in at right-back, against Blackpool, young Adam Wharton came into the midfield to partner Tyler Morton, and he performed exceptionally well in the 1-0 victory.

John Buckley was on the bench and Tayo Edun can also perform in the engine room, so Blackburn aren’t short right now on numbers in that position, but if injuries begin to creep in, then Drinkwater could be a player of interest.

Drinkwater was at Reading in the Championship last season on loan from Chelsea, and after a slow start to life at the Royals he performed exceptionally well in the final couple of months of the campaign.

The 32-year-old is now a free agent as his big-money contract at Stamford Bridge came to an end, therefore he is an option to many second tier clubs who may need an extra midfielder.

And with Drinkwater being a northerner from Manchester, a move to Blackburn could be a decent fit.