3 free-agents still available to Birmingham City that might enhance their current squad

Birmingham City managed to bolster their squad yesterday by securing the services of Tahith Chong on a permanent deal from Manchester United.

The winger, who spent the previous campaign on loan at St Andrew’s, was the Blues’ final signing of the summer transfer window.

Although teams in the Championship are no longer able to buy or loan in players, they can still turn to the free-agent market for inspiration.

Currently 22nd in the second-tier standings, it could be argued that Birmingham may find it beneficial to look into the possibility of making some further additions.

Here, we have decided to take a look at three free-agents that might enhance the Blues’ current squad…

Massimo Luongo

One of the individuals who has been linked with a potential move to Birmingham today is Massimo Luongo.

According to The Star, the Blues are believed to be interested in the possibility of making the move for Luongo.

The midfielder is currently training with Reading and thus Birmingham may need to act quickly in order to secure his services.

An experienced player, Luongo knows exactly what it takes to compete in the Championship as he has made 193 appearances at this level during his career.

Whereas it may take the 29-year-old to get back up to speed, there is no reason why he cannot make a difference for Birmingham in the coming months.

Gary Cahill

When you consider that Birmingham have failed to keep a clean-sheet in their last six league games, they may need to bolster their options in the heart of defence if they fail to improve this particular facet of their game.

If head coach John Eustace is open to the possibility of signing a centre-back, it could be argued that he may find it beneficial to turn to Gary Cahill for inspiration.

Currently without a club, Cahill helped AFC Bournemouth secure promotion to the Premier League earlier this year by making 22 appearances in the second-tier.

Having averaged a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.87 at this level last season, the 36-year-old could prove to be a useful addition to Birmingham’s squad as he is clearly capable of producing some assured displays in the Championship.

Michael Hector

If Birmingham are unwilling to make a move for Cahill, they could instead pursue a deal for Michael Hector who has yet to find a new club following his departure from Fulham.

Whereas Hector failed to establish himself as a key player for the Cottagers last season, he has produced some encouraging performances in the Championship during his career.

Particularly impressive during his loan spells with Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City, the defender managed to record average WhoScored match ratings of 7.01 and 7.04 in the second-tier for these respective sides.

Hector’s arrival at St Andrew’s could potentially force the likes of Dion Sanderson, Marc Roberts and Auston Trusty to step up their performance levels.

