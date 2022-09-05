3 free-agents still available to Barnsley that might enhance their current squad

Barnsley managed to send out a real signal of intent to the rest of League One on Saturday by securing an impressive 2-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

Goals from Devante Cole and James Norwood sealed all three points for Michael Duff’s side at Hillsborough.

Whereas Barnsley did manage to bolster their squad in the previous transfer window by signing a host of fresh faces, they could still potentially unearth some gems by turning to the free-agent market for inspiration in the coming weeks.

By drafting in some individuals who he believes will be able to make a difference at this level, Duff could boost his side’s chances of achieving a great deal of success in the third-tier.

Here, we have decided to take a look at three free-agents that might enhance Barnsley’s squad…

Andre Wisdom

Andre Wisdom has been without a club since leaving Derby County last year.

The former Liverpool man’s versatility could prove to be useful for Barnsley as he is capable of playing as a full-back and as a centre-back.

Having made 136 appearances in the Championship during his career, Wisdom would unquestionably fancy his chances of delivering the goods in the third-tier.

Whereas it may take the defender some time to get back up to speed, there is no reason why he cannot go on to excel in League One.

Massimo Luongo

Another player who is currently on the lookout for a new club is Massimo Luongo who has recently emerged as a potential target for Birmingham City and is training with Reading.

When Luongo was fit enough to feature for Sheffield Wednesday in League One last season, he produced some impressive performances in League One.

During the 27 games that he participated in, the midfielder made 3.3 tackles and 46.2 passes per game as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.15.

With Australia set to head to the World Cup in November, Luongo will be keen to boost his chances of making it into their squad for this tournament by featuring regularly at senior level for a club like Barnsley.

Liam Bridcutt

If Barnsley are willing to add to their options in midfield, they could find it beneficial to look into the possibility of signing Liam Bridcutt.

Bridcutt left Lincoln City earlier this year after making 50 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The 33-year-old demonstrated during his time at the LNER Stadium that he is capable of competing in League One as he averaged respectable WhoScored match ratings of 6.92 and 6.76 in the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons.