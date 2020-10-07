3 free-agents still available that Swansea City could sign to bolster their squad

After reaching the play-offs last season, Steve Cooper’s Swansea City side will be eyeing another top-six finish in the 2020/21 campaign.

The work they’ve done in the transfer market seems to reflect that with a string of Premier League loanees arriving at the Liberty Stadium, alongside two proven Championship performers in Korey Smith and Jamal Lowe.

With nine days left for EFL clubs to do domestic business and free-agents an ongoing option, the Swans may feel they’re one or two deals away from a fantastic window.

With that in mind, we’ve picked out three free-agents that are still available that Swansea could sign to bolster their squad…

Andre Green

The 22-year-old is clubless after leaving Aston Villa at the end of last season and could be an interesting addition.

Even after the signings of Lowe and Brighton loanee Viktor Gyökeres, the Swans seem a bit thin when it comes to options in the final third and Green could help solve that problem.

He’s bounced around various EFL clubs on loan in recent years but despite showing glimpses of his quality, failed to find that consistency.

A move to Swansea to work with Cooper – who has a fantastic record as a coach of younger players – could be just what he needs to kick-start his career.

Green would likely only be a bit-part player this term but if he develops well, he could be the long-term successor to Andre Ayew.

Ryan Shotton

The arrival of Marc Guehi has bolstered the Swans centre-back options but they’re yet to replace the experience of Mike van der Hoorn and their back three is undeniably very fresh-faced.

With rumours circling about Joe Rodon’s future, more cover may be needed and the addition of Shotton could be a sound move.

It’s perhaps not the most exciting signing in the world but he’s an experienced head, used to playing as part of a back three, and is reasonably comfortable in possession – as his 80% passing accuracy from last term shows (Wyscout).

A pragmatic signing for the Swans.

Jordan Obita

Left-back is a real area of concern for the South Wales club at the moment.

Declan John has reportedly been told he can leave, meaning beyond Jake Bidwell their options are pretty limited.

Obita could be the solution to that issue, having left Reading as a free agent earlier this summer.

He struggled to hold down a place in the Royals’ starting XI last term but has been impressive in the past and having featured as a winger in the past is clearly confident bursting forward – making him useful as cover for Bidwell at left wing-back.

At 26, he could be a bargain if he can prove a useful player for the Swans over the next few years.