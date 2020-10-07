3 free-agents still available that Sheffield Wednesday could sign to bolster their squad

Sheffield Wednesday have endured a good start to the season under Garry Monk, giving themselves a fighting chance of survival after a 12-point deduction.

Heading into October’s international break, five points have been clawed back and Wednesday do have Wycombe and Nottingham Forest in their sights.

The next week or so will see Monk focus on the domestic transfer market, as he looks to put the finishing touches to a squad that’s in decent shape already.

Beyond October 16th, it’ll be free-agents only for Wednesday. That might seem daunting in terms of strengthening the squad, but there’s actually some really strong options out there.

We identify THREE that could be ideal for Wednesday…

Andre Green

Green is the place to start. The winger is a free-agent after leaving Aston Villa and has already been linked with a move to Wednesday in the print edition of the Sun (4/10/20, page 59).

The former Villa player had loans with Preston North End and Charlton Athletic in the Championship. He’s looking for a permanent home now and will be motivated to really make an impact in the second-tier.

With Jacob Murphy not returning to Hillsborough this summer, Green could be the winger to replace him. He’s capable of playing in an advanced position and, like Murphy, could be coached to adapt to a right wing-back role in a 3-5-2 system.

Ryan Shotton

Ryan Shotton crossed paths with Monk during his time as Boro boss and could be a free-agent catching the eye.

He’s into his 30s now, but Shotton is a solid defender and has plenty of experience of playing in both a three-man and four-man defensive unit.

That could be vital for Wednesday moving forwards. Monk is favouring 3-5-2 at the moment, but it’s always good to have tactical flexibility. A player like Shotton – capable at right-back and centre-back – makes transitions easy.

The fact Monk has managed the player before is an added bonus.

Rudy Gestede

Another player that Monk crossed paths with at Boro is Gestede. Like Shotton, he’s left the Riverside now and is a free-agent.

We know that Monk wants another striker coming in despite signing Callum Paterson, with Kenneth Zohore linked heavily.

Ultimately, Zohore is going to cost a significant fee if he comes in on a permanent deal and Gestede could be a much cheaper option. Of course, he’s not got age on his side like the West Brom forward, but things are tight right across the EFL financially.

In terms of style, there’s not much between either.