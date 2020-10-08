3 free-agents still available that Derby County could sign to bolster their squad

Derby County have had a pretty poor start to the season, with the hard-fought win at Norwich City their only points so far in the Championship.

For many, a reason for the sluggish opening four games has been the fact that Phillip Cocu doesn’t yet have a complete squad.

Whilst injuries have played a part, the Rams are also short in key areas and fans will hope to see a few new faces at Pride Park before the domestic window shuts on October 16.

However, another option for the recruitment team will be to look at any free agents that are available and here we have identified THREE that could make an impact for Derby…

Jozo Simunovic

Despite the excellent defensive display at Carrow Road last time out, you could argue that Cocu is one centre-back short and they could do a lot worse than Simunovic.

The giant Croatian is a free after leaving Celtic in the summer, where he won plenty of trophies during his five-year spell, which included an invincible treble season.

Injuries have hindered his progress but even though he has a reputation as someone who can’t stay fit, he did play 129 times for the Glasgow giants.

On the pitch, he is an assured, strong defender who could thrive in the Championship and at 26, he could look a shrewd signing for the years ahead.

Quiz: Do Nottingham Forest and Derby County have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10 Forest and Derby have both won a European Cup? Yes No

Andrew Surman

Cocu wants his team to play good football and that would suit midfielder Andrew Surman.

The former Bournemouth man is tidy in possession and knows all about English football having starred in the top two tiers throughout his career.

Having lost Tom Huddlestone and Chris Martin in the summer, there aren’t too many experienced players at Pride Park, with Curtis Davies, David Marshall and Wayne Rooney the obvious exceptions.

Surman would help on that front and he should still be able to offer a lot on the pitch.

Oumar Niasse

For many, the biggest problem position for Derby is up top as Martin has yet to be replaced.

So, the Rams should consider Niasse. The Senegal international has struggled in the Premier League with Everton and Cardiff over the years but he had a decent loan spell with Hull.

He is physically strong and quick, so he will be a handful, whilst the 30-year-old is a willing worker and could be the focal point that the Derby midfield need.

Financially it might not be feasible but Niasse still hasn’t signed for anyone after leaving Goodison Park in the summer so an agreement may be able to be reached.