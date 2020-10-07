3 free-agents still available that Charlton Athletic could sign to bolster their squad

Despite the distraction of the off-field uncertainty that has surrounded Charlton Athletic this summer, it has still been a reasonably busy transfer window for Lee Bowyer’s side.

While several players have left The Valley following their relegation from the Championship at the end of last season, a number of others, including Alex Gilbey, Conor Washington, Ben Watson and Marcus Maddison have all joined the club on permanent deals.

Meanwhile, Dylan Levitt and Akin Famewo have joined on loan from Manchester United and Norwich respectively to further add to the numbers, although Bowyer may still feel he wants to increase the options available to him going forward.

But with finances tight for all clubs at the minute, that may mean Charlton need to explore the free agent market for a cheap way to bring in new recruits, without having to pay any transfer fees.

Here, we’ve taken a look at three free-agents the Addicks could consider targeting should they take that approach.

Will Keane

One issue that the early part of the campaign appears to have highlighted for Charlton, is a lack of goals.

The Addicks have found the net just three times in their four league games this season, and have failed to score in their last two league outings.

Keane, who is available following his departure from Ipswich at the end of last season, could be a candidate to fill that role, where he could be a useful presence for Charlton in leading the line.

You also feel as though he could have a point to prove following his departure from Portman Road, meaning he could also be open to a move to The Valley in the next few weeks.

Sam Hart

Another issue in their squad Charlton will want to address is in defence, where they look worryingly short of numbers, not least in the full-back positions.

As things stand, the Addicks only have Ben Purrington to call upon at left-back, and that is a tightrope they are unlikely to want to tread with regards to injuries and suspensions for the rest of the season.

You feel therefore that Hart – released from Blackburn at the end of last season – could be a useful backup option for Purrington. Although he never established himself at Ewood Park, loan spells with Southend, Rochdale and Shrewsbury have given the former Liverpool youngster plenty of League One experience.

Add to that the fact that, given he is still really looking for his first break in senior football, meaning the 24-year-old could also be affordable in terms of wages, and this could be one worth considering for the Addicks.

Ryan Shotton

Similar to their numerical issues on the defensive flanks, Charlton are not exactly stacked for options in the centre of their backline either, with inexperienced Norwich loanee Akin Famewo the only alternative to Jason Pearce and Deji Oshilaja at centre back.

You feel therefore, that Bowyer may want to add an extra central defensive option to his side, to help ensure they keep the goals out, which could be vital if they are not going in at the other end.

Shotton – released from Championship side Middlesbrough at the end of last season – could help them to do that, with his experience at the top levels of English football something that could prove more than useful for the Addicks.

The question here, might well centre around whether or not they can convince the 32-year-old to make the step down to League One, and negotiate an affordable wage packet for the player, although the fact they have already managed to secure Ben Watson following his departure from Nottingham Forest, may give them confidence they can do that.