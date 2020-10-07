3 free-agents still available that Cardiff City could sign to bolster their squad

It’s been a relatively quiet summer window for Cardiff City so far but what business they have got done looks very smart.

The arrival of Keiffer Moore for a cut-price from Wigan looks a masterstroke, while their two Premier League loanees – Jordi Osei-Tutu and Sheyi Ojo – look hungry and have revitalised Neil Harris’ options on the right flank.

In terms of departures, cashing in on Callum Paterson and Neil Etheridge made a lot of sense, with the former’s exit surely a result of Moore’s arrival.

There are still nine days left until the domestic window closes for EFL clubs and, of course, there remains some interesting options in the free-agent market.

With that in mind, we’ve highlighted three free-agents still available that the Bluebirds could sign to bolster their squad…

Andre Green

The 22-year-old left Aston Villa at the end of last season and is yet to find a new club.

Green has spent the last few years out on loan with various EFL sides and shown glimpses of just what an exciting player he can be – both up top and as a winger.

Following Nathaniel Mendez-Laing’s exit, you feel Harris could do with adding another attacking option and the Villa academy graduate could be a really interesting signing.

Having bounced around from loan deal to loan deal, he looks a player that could really benefit from some stability and the confidence that will come from a club committing to him and being patient in helping him develop.

At 22, Green could be a signing that is a useful bit-part player now but an addition that really pays dividends down the line.

Danny Simpson

Simpson is clubless after leaving Huddersfield Town at the end of the season and could be a smart signing by the Bluebirds.

He showed last season that he’s more than capable at Championship level, helping stabilise the Terriers after joining in September, and could provide cover or competition for Osei-Tutu.

His experience – with 213 top-flight games and two Premier League titles to his name – would likely make him a really useful asset to Harris and the dressing room, as well as an ideal person for Osei-Tutu to learn from.

The Bluebirds look short of options at right-back beyond the Arsenal loanee and Simpson could be the solution.

Jon Flanagan

As previously discussed, depth at right-back is an issue for Cardiff and adding Flanagan, while something of a risk, could be the solution.

The 27-year-old seemed set for great things when he emerged at Liverpool but his career hasn’t progressed quite the way it might’ve done and he is a free agent after being released by Rangers.

Osei-Tutu looks a very useful player and a good first-choice right-back but bringing in Flanagan as cover could make a lot of sense, with a view to potentially seeing him take a starting role next term.