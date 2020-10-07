3 free-agents still available that Blackburn Rovers could consider to bolster their squad

It has been something of a quiet summer transfer window so far for Blackburn Rovers.

Although they have overhauled their goalkeeping department, with Thomas Kaminski and Antonis Stergiakis coming into replace Christian Walton and Jayson Leutwiler, those are the only deals the Lancashire club have spent money on this summer.

Instead the club’s so far relatively quiet recruitment in terms of the outfield positions has come with the signings of free agents, in the form of centre back Daniel Ayala and 18-year-old winger Tyrhys Dolan, with the latter having originally been earmarked for the Under 23s following his arrival earlier this summer, only to enjoy a rapid, unexpected rise to the first-team.

As a result, with numbers still slightly low in Tony Mowbray’s squad and finances tight given the current global situation, Rovers could be well-suited looking to exploit the free-agent market again in order to strengthen their squad without having to shell out for transfer fees in the coming weeks.

Here, we’ve taken a look at three free-agents Rovers could target, should that be the approach the club wish to take.

Haitam Aleesami

One free agent who has already been linked heavily with Blackburn in the past few days, is left back Haitam Aleesami.

With the somewhat inconsistent Amari’i Bell currently the only option on the left hand side of Rovers’ defence, a new left back has seemingly been something of a priority for Mowbray’s side this summer, although as yet it is a position they are yet to recruit.

Aleesami however, looks as though he could be a candidate if and when Blackburn move to change that, and having already enjoyed top-flight experience in Italy and France with Palermo and Amiens – who he left at the end of last season – he could be a useful asset for the club.

The fact he has also been called up by Norway for the upcoming international break even though he is a free-agent also bodes well, both in terms of his ability, and ensuring he is match fit despite not having had a club for the past few months, should Rovers move to bring him in.

Jamie Sterry

Another position that could be worth looking into for Rovers in the free agent market, is the right back berth.

Currently, Ryan Nyambe is the only out and out right back available to Tony Mowbray, and while Elliott Bennett and Joe Rankin-Costello have both filled in in that position in recent times, it is not the natural position of either of those players.

One player who could help Rovers to address that issue is Jamie Sterry, a free agent following his departure from Newcastle at the end of last season.

Having never really managed to establish himself at Newcastle during his senior career – instead spending time on loan in the Football League with the likes of Coventry and Crewe – Sterry could be affordable from a wages perspective, and may relish the chance to compete for a regular spot at a Championship club, providing some welcome competition for Nyambe in the process.

Stewart Downing

Downing of course spent last season at Blackburn, after joining on a one-year deal following his departure from Middlesbrough in the summer of 2019.

Towards the end of last season the former England international revealed he was keen to extend his stay at the club, and Downing was offered a new contract by Rovers at the end of the season, although ultimately no new deal materialised.

That later led to Blackburn withdrawing the offer, to free up finances for other business, although Mowbray did not completely rule out revisiting a deal for Downing later down the line if funds allow for it, and the player has not fond another club – something Downing has so far yet to do.

With Lewis Travis now facing months on the sideline through injury, and central midfield a position where the versatile Downing particularly excelled last season for the club, you wonder if Rovers could now be tempted to make a fresh move for the 36-year-old, potentially as short-term cover in that position.

Indeed, given the hugely positive impression he made during his time at Ewood Park last season, you can’t imagine there would be many of a Blackburn persuasion who would be disappointed to see Downing back in a Rovers shirt at any point during the current campaign.