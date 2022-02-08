3 free-agents Reading FC could sign amid latest Veljko Paunovic comments

Reading boss Veljko Paunovic has admitted that he wants to bring in a defender on a free transfer after failing to do the business he wanted in January.

The Royals have endured a tough season, with the side firmly in a relegation battle now after a run of five successive league defeats left the team just two points above 22nd placed Peterborough, who also have a game in hand.

Defensively, Paunovic’s side have been poor recently, and the boss told the Reading Chronicle that he is looking to bring in at least one new player at the back to try and improve the squad.

And, here we look at THREE out-of-contract players the Berkshire outfit could sign…

Winston Reid

The New Zealand international left West Ham last summer and it would be a concern that he does struggle with injuries.

However, even at 33, he could be a major asset for the Royals due to his experience and leadership, particularly as the pressure builds during the run-in.

Reid played in the Championship with Brentford last season, making 11 appearances, and he knows all about English football after his time with the Hammers, so he wouldn’t need time to adapt if he was fit.

Andre Wisdom

It’s a real surprise that the former Derby County man still doesn’t have a club as he has been a reliable player at this level in the past.

Capable of playing at full-back or in central defence, Wisdom’s versatility would be welcome by Paunovic and he is another who knows the league so would be able to slot in straight away.

Doneil Henry

Finally, the Canadian international is another solid centre-back available on a free after leaving South Korean side Suwon Bluewings.

Henry does have experience in England having spent time with West Ham and Blackburn, although he rarely featured.

Unlike the other two on the list, the 28-year-old has played football recently, as his season in South Korea ended in December whilst he played for the Canadian national team in a key World Cup qualifier this month. So, he could be fit enough to come in straight away and play, which is crucial.