3 free-agents Luton Town could try to sign following Nathan Jones’ recent comments

Nathan Jones revealed to Luton Today that the Hatters could look to the free-agent market to bolster his squad in what remains of this season.

The 48-year-old confirmed Luton’s interest in Luke Freeman on Deadline Day, outlining that the club were searching for a left-footed midfielder.

Luton are currently in ninth place and are a mere three points from the much-desired play-off positions.

Here, we take a look at three free-agents who could help bolster the squad ahead of a push for the Championship top-six…

Brandon Barker

Brandon Barker left Rangers by mutual consent a couple of months back, and whilst he may not fit the left-footed midfielder criteria, he is someone who can add value and competition to the squad.

Barker, 25, started his career with Manchester City and came through the England youth set up.

The young winger, who can also operate as number 10, enjoyed a really productive loan spell with Oxford United last time out and could cause problems in the Championship.

Despite being able to make much of his Rangers career, he is someone with evident ability and just needs game time to prove himself once more.

Brandon Mason

Brandon Mason has been without permanent employers since his departure from Coventry City last summer.

The left-back was on trial with Reading in January, however, Berkshire Live’s Jonathan Low has provided an update last week which stated that the club were prioritising other bits of business.

The Hatters have Amari’i Bell currently occupying the left wing-back role, however, they do not have an out-and-out deputy option.

Fred Onyedinma can play there but is more influential further up the pitch, whilst Dan Potts has struggled to adapt from a more defensive left-back role.

Robert Snodgrass

Robert Snodgrass fits the bill of a left-footed midfielder, whilst he is more than competent when tasked in a wing-back role.

He is someone that the Hatters might find difficult to afford, but if Snodgrass’ sole motive is to find a permanent move and play football, it could be something that Luton consider.

Snodgrass would bring undoubted experience, leadership qualities and a wand of a left foot to Kenilworth Road, and would help bolster their push for the play-offs.